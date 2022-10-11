Select Apple iPhones to Get 5G Support in India by December 2022 News oi -Vivek

A new report pertaining to the 5G network support on Apple iPhones in India suggests that the iPhone 12 and newer models will be able to offer 5G capabilities starting this December. According to Economics Times, iPhone users with the latest models (iPhone 12 or newer) will be able to experience a 5G network very soon.

According to ET, Apple will roll out an update to enable the 5G network after careful testing and validation. The report further suggests that top figures from Bharti Airtel and Apple will also meet to discuss the rollout of a software update to enable 5G technology on Apple iPhones. All the 5G capable iPhones that Apple has ever launched will support 5G on both SIM slots.

During the meeting, both parties are expected to discuss various aspects related to the rollout of software updates to iPhones to enable 5G capabilities and why there is a delay in the rollout of the same. According to the current lineup, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone SE 2022 will be some of the most affordable iPhones that support the 5G network in India.

Apple Is Already Testing 5G Capabilities In India

ET report also claims that Apple is already testing its iPhones with both Airtel and Jio 5G networks in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. That said, users with an iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and even the iPhone SE 2022 will be able to enjoy the 5G network in India by the end of 2022.

Samsung And Google Are Also Working On A Fix

It's not just the Apple users who have to wait to test the 5G network in India. Even Google Pixel smartphones are waiting for a software patch to enable 5G capabilities in the country. Currently, the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are the three officially launched Google smartphones in India that support the 5G network.

While some of the Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra already support a 5G network, the company is yet to enable the same on plenty of mid-range and upper-mid-range smartphones in the country.

