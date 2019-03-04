Tata Sky launches new smart regional language channel packs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Tata Sky has come up with another set of channel packs.

Recently, Tata Sky unveiled add-on packs in different regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and more. Now, the DTH service provider has hit the headlines as it has expanded its portfolio by adding an array of new smart channel packs that will give its subscribers more choices.

Well, the newly launched smart channel packs from Tata Sky will let subscribers get more channels in their preferred channels. As per TelecomTalk, these new Tata Sky packs will be classified as per the language and regions and also come with prime channels bundled in these languages.

Tata Sky smart channel packs

Going by the report, the following are the cost of the new smart channel packs from the DTH service provider.

Smart channel pack Price Hindi smart plan Rs. 249 Punjabi smart plan Rs. 249 Gujarati smart plan Rs. 249 Bengali smart plan Rs. 220 Odia smart plan Rs. 211 Marathi smart plan Rs. 206 Telugu smart plan Rs. 249 Tamil smart plan Rs. 249 Kannada smart plan Rs. 249 Malayalam smart plan Rs. 249 Hindi Bachat plan Rs. 179

These new channel packs are effective from March 1, claims the report. Besides these, there are combo packs offering mini packs. These let users add select channels from other genres without spending a lot of money on the same. The report adds that some mini or add-on packs are of higher range and HD quality.

To give an example, the Tamil Regional HD pack is priced at Rs. 164 and Tamil Mini HD pack is priced at Rs. 81. Likewise, the Telugu Regional HD and Mini HD packs are priced at Rs. 216 and Rs. 90, it added. There are similar options on other regional language packs such as Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali too.

There are some broadcaster packs too including the Sony Happy India South B pack priced at Rs. 29.5 and Turner Family HD pack priced at Rs. 14.75. Recently, the service provider removed the Network Capacity Fee on the packs for the benefit of subscribers.