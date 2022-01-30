Just In
- 4 hrs ago Transparent Phone: Is It The Next Big Revolution In Smartphone Technology?
- 4 hrs ago Micromax In Note 2 First Sale Today At 12 PM On Flipkart; Price & Offers To Check Out
- 6 hrs ago List Of Smart Glass That Everyone Should Use: Best Smart Glass With Camera, Speakers, And More
- 20 hrs ago This Is The iPhone 13 Equivalent Of Android Smartphone, At Least In Terms Of Looks
Don't Miss
- Sports Virat Kohli is a successful captain and Joe Root is a poor captain: Ian Chappell
- News PM Modi addresses year's first episode of Mann Ki Baat
- Lifestyle Risk Persists Even Though Covid Cases Starting To Plateau In Parts Of India: WHO
- Automobiles Kia Carens Third Row Space & Comfort: The Most Impressive Part Of The Carens?
- Movies Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal Wants To Keep Herself As Busy As Her Actor-Husband
- Finance This Multibagger BSE Scrip Surges 182% On A YTD Basis
- Education Martyrs’ Day 2022: Important Facts About Shaheed Diwas That You Should Know
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Puducherry In Winter Of 2022
TRAI Orders Telcos Provide 30-Day Validity Plans: What Does It Mean?
Recently, TRAI, (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has issued a new order that helps prepaid users get relatively cheaper plans. The authority has made this move to address the piling concerns of users regarding the prepaid tariff plans that have only 28 days of validity or its multiples.
Notably, most prepaid plans offered by all Telecom operators offer validity periods such as 14 days, 28 days, 56 days and 84 days among others. As per TRAI's order, telecom operators have been ordered to provide 30 days of validity instead of 28 days. Here, you will get to know better what this new order means for you.
What Does New TRAI Order Mean?
If you think that this new order from TRAI will make the telcos upgrade all their prepaid plans with 28 days to provide a relatively longer validity of 30 days. However, this might not be the case. The government has asked telcos to provide at least one recharge plan, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher with a validity of 30 days.
Furthermore, the carriers are asked to provide at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher, and one combo voucher that will be renewable on the same date of each month. This move will provide more clarity among users regarding the recharge. As per TRAI, users will be able to make informed decisions related to tariff plans.
Why Telcos Prefer 28 Days Validity?
If you have been wondering why telecom operators prefer offering 28 days of validity instead of 30 days, then you can get to know the answer from here. Notably, you will be surprised by the impact caused by the 28-day validity principle. While 30 days validity plans require customers to recharge 12 times a year, those plans with a validity of 28 days require users to recharge 13 times a year.
Airtel, Jio and Vi decided to provide a 30-day prepaid plan so that users will recharge 12 times in a year. The additional one month of recharge made by customers generates thousands of crores in revenue for the telecom operators.
This is the same issue that users are facing with the quarterly validity plans as well. Telcos fall short when it comes to 90-day validity plans and provide only 84 days of validity. Also, this leaves out 29 days in a year. With this new order from TRAI, users will be able to better understand the validity period and their yearly expenditure on prepaid plans.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
18,650
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608