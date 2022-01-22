Airtel, Jio, Vi ‘Work From Home’ Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 300 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As there is a surge in the number of people affected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, most people are working from home once again. In this situation, the internet consumption of people working from home has also increased to a great extent. This will help them have uninterrupted internet benefits. If you are working from home and want to make sure you have a prepaid plan that offers great data benefits under Rs. 300.

Given that the work from home trend and online education for school students is here to last for more months, we can expect these prepaid plans priced under Rs. 300 to be useful for those who are looking out for these plans. Let's take a look at these plans so that you can choose the one you want to subscribe to and enjoy the benefits.

Vi Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers a 1.5GB of daily data limit, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. This prepaid plan includes all Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. The additional benefits include Binge All Night, Data Delights and Weekend Data Rollover. As there is Binge All Night offer, there will be unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day without any worries. Also, there are OTT benefits of Vi Movies and TV Classic.

Vi Rs. 269 Prepaid Plan

With the Rs. 269 prepaid plans, this Vodafone Idea prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. This plan will offer data benefits of 1GB daily for internet usage. The additional benefits of this Vodafone Idea prepaid plan include 100 SMS per day with unlimited calling benefits and access to Vi Movies TV as an additional benefit.

Jio Rs. 239 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio prepaid plan for work from home benefits is priced much higher lower than its counterparts and offers relatively higher benefits. The Jio Rs. 239 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. The other benefits of this prepaid plan include 1.5GB of data per day, which includes a total of 42GB data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and SMS benefits. Also, users will get the Jio suite of apps including Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, and more.

Airtel Rs. 179 Prepaid Plan

Airtel offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 179, which offers an overall benefit of 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days. This plan offers 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling for its users. This Airtel prepaid plan for work from home benefits includes a free Amazon Prime Video Mobile subscription for one month.

Airtel Rs. 239 Prepaid Plan

The other prepaid plan that is suitable for those who are working from home from Airtel is priced at Rs. 239. This plan offers a validity period of 24 days and comes with benefits such as 1GB of data per day, which offers a total of 24GB of data. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile for a month.

Best Mobiles in India