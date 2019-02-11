ENGLISH

TRAI's latest DTH regulations allow service providers to wave off NCF fees

DTH service providers can offer free DTH access to 2nd or 3rd DTH network in the same home

    Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has sent out a new notification, which will benefit the end users, especially for those who own more than one DTH connection in a single home.

    TRAI's latest DTH regulations allow service providers to wave off NCF

     

    TRAI has officially confirmed that DTH operators like Airtel Digital TV, Sun Direct, and other DTH service providers can offer wave off the network capacity fee (NCF) or provide some discounts on the NCF for the secondary or a tertiary DTH connection in the same household.

    What is NCF (network capacity fees)?

    NCF or network capacity fees is a fixed amount set by TRAI to regulate the DTH billing across the country. According to the latest TRAI regulations, a user has to pay Rs 130 plus 18% GST to access 100 free-to-air channels, and the price increases by Rs 25 channels for an additional 20 SD channels.

    With this new notification from TRAI, DTH providers can wave off the Rs 130 fee for the additional DTH connections or can offer some discount on the NCF to lure more customers to its network.

    Continue with already existing packages

    TRAI has also confirmed that users can continue to use the long-term packages that they have purchased prior to the new DTH regulations. A user can also opt for channels and services from the latest DTH regulation, where the remaining balance will be adjusted against the channels selected by the user.

    TRAI said in a statement

    The regulation does not prohibit the service providers to offer a discount or lower network capacity fee for second or additional connections in the same location or home.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
