Vi Rs. 1,449, Rs. 2,889 Plans Revised To Offer 75GB Extra Data News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom operator in the country has now revised two of its prepaid plans to offer additional data benefit. The telco has revised the Rs. 1,449 and Rs. 2,889 prepaid plans in its portfolio to provide more value for subscribers. This effort is has been taken to attract more subscribers to switch to prepaid services and opt for higher-priced recharge plans.

Already, these plans come with the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits and the additional data benefit will add more value to these plans. Another aspect is that these plans are bundled with 1.5GB of daily data benefit and offer long-term validity as well.

Vi Rs. 1,449, Rs. 2,889 Prepaid Plans Revised

Talking about the Vi Rs. 1,449 and Rs. 2,889 prepaid plans have been revised to offer 75GB of additional prepaid plans in addition to the old benefits. Now, the extra data is an added attraction to these plans. Let's take a look at the details of both these plans from here.

Firstly, the Vi Rs. 1,449 prepaid plan comes with a validity of six months or 180 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. There will also be 50GB of additional data with this prepaid plan. The next plan is the Rs. 2,889 prepaid plan, which offers similar benefits as the Rs. 1,449 plan except for the validity. This higher-priced plan has a validity of one year or 365 days. In addition, these plans will also get the extra data benefit of 75GB.

Besides, these Vi prepaid plans come with the Vi Hero Unlimited offer, which brings benefits such as Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delight and Binge All Night. Notably, with the Weekend Data Rollover offer, subscribers can use the leftover FUP data from the weekdays on the weekend. The Binge All Night offer will let users get truly unlimited data at high-speed between 12 AM and 6 AM. The Data Delights offer will get up to 2GB of data each month for emergency use.

Best Mobiles in India