Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-On Pack Bundles Disney+ Hotatar Mobile Subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea, the merged telecom entity has launched a new prepaid plan that will bundle the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. This plan is priced at Rs. 151 and it will join three other plans that offer the same benefit. Notably, this is a prepaid add-on pack for the subscribers.

Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-On Pack

As per the listing on the Vi website as spotted by TelecomTalk, the new Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack that has been added to the portfolio of the company offers a total of 8GB of data benefits alongside three months of subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service. The validity of this add-on pack is 30 days and it does not provide any service validity.

Similar to this plan, the telco recently launched another add-on pack priced at Rs. 82. It provides access to the SonyLIV mobile subscription for a period of 28 days. Also, the plan bundles 4GB of data with a validity of 14 days.

The Vi rival Airtel also released two new prepaid plans that offer a similar benefit as the new Vi Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack. These plans are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 and come with a validity of 28 days and 84 days respectively. What's more, subscribers can get the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months for free with these plans and it will benefit the cricket fans.

Vi Hero Unlimited Plans

Recently, launched three new prepaid plans called Vi Hero Unlimited plans for subscribers across various circles across the country. These new Vi plans offer different calling and data benefits for subscribers. What's more, these plans offer more daily data limit than the usual plans.

The Vi Hero Unlimited plans can be subscribed to via the official Vi app and the telco's company website. These plans are aimed to provide an edge over the primary plans and packs offered by the rivals such as Airtel and Jio. The telco appears to be poised to get an edge over the competition with these plans. These new Vi Hero Unlimited plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 479 and Rs. 719.

Best Mobiles in India