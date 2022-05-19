Vi Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans Launched: Benefits, Validity And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has launched three new prepaid plans called Vi Hero Unlimited plans for subscribers across various circles across the country. These new Vi plans offer different calling and data benefits for subscribers. What's more, these plans offer more daily data limit than the usual plans.

The Vi Hero Unlimited plans can be subscribed to via the official Vi app and the telco's company website. These plans are aimed to provide an edge over the primary plans and packs offered by the rivals such as Airtel and Jio. The telco appears to be poised to get an edge over the competition with these plans. Let's take a look at these Vi prepaid plans from here.

Vi Hero Unlimited Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Hero Unlimited Rs. 299 plan offers a validity of 28 days and bundles benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Users can benefit from the nighttime feature that lets them use unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM.

Also, there is 2GB monthly backup data that can be used when the daily data limit has been exhausted. In addition to this, there is a weekend rollover feature to carry over the unused data during the weekdays to the weekends.

Vi Hero Unlimited Rs. 479 Prepaid Plan

The Vi Hero Unlimited Rs. 479 plan offers the same calling, data and SMS benefits as the Rs. 299 plan but comes with a validity of 56 days. With this plan, the other benefits such as data rollover and unlimited nighttime data also remain the same.

Vi Hero Unlimited Rs. 719 Prepaid Plan

Talking about the last Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plan, it offers a higher validity of 84 days. This plan also bundles the same benefits as the other two plans. There will be 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. Users subscribing to this plan will be able to get the unlimited nighttime data and data rollover feature for the weekends as well.

Given that these new Vi prepaid plans are live now, Vi subscribers can opt for any plan depending on the validity that suits them.

