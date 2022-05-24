Vi Unlimited International Roaming Packs Launched From Rs. 599 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has introduced a slew of new international roaming packs for its subscribers. The new Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs are priced from Rs. 599 and Rs. 5,999. The former features a validity of 24 hours while the latter offers a longer validity period of 28 days. Let's take a look at the new Vi international roaming packs from here.

Vi Unlimited International Roaming Packs

The new Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs are focused on subscribers who travel to various countries, including UAE, the US, the UK, France, Italy, Indonesia, Germany, Thailand, Australia, and Brazil. It offers unlimited voice calling support and data on roaming networks across various travel destinations.

As mentioned, these are unlimited plans that offer unlimited voice calls and data benefits. Currently, Vi provides roaming services in 81 countries in collaboration with local service providers. There is an Always On feature that will prevent exorbitant rates while international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed packs.

For instance, if travelers have subscribed to a seven-day Vi Postpaid Roaming pack and they have to extend their stay, then they can continue to use their phone to make calls, send SMS and use data benefits. They will be charged standard rates until their usage value doesn't exceed Rs. 599. On crossing the limit, they will be billed Rs. 599 for each additional day that they use the international roaming facility.

As per Vi, the RedX postpaid plan subscribers of the telecom operator can avail an international trip each year with seven days of Vi International Roaming Free pack that is worth Rs. 2,999.

Vi Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans

Recently, Vi launched three new prepaid plans called Vi Hero Unlimited plans for subscribers across various circles across the country. These new Vi plans offer different calling and data benefits for subscribers. What's more, these plans offer more daily data limit than the usual plans.

These Vi Hero Unlimited plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 479, and Rs. 719. These plans can be subscribed to via the official Vi app and the telco's company website and are aimed at providing an edge over the primary plans and packs offered by the rivals such as Airtel and Jio. The telco appears to be poised to get an edge over the competition with these plans.

