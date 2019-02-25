ENGLISH

    Vodadone Rs. 509 prepaid plan revised to offer 9GB additional data

    Vodafone Rs. 509 prepaid plan now offers 100MB more data for a period of 90 days.

    By
    |

    Recently, Vodafone has been on a rage to introduce new prepaid plans and recharge plans with a long-term validity. In addition to the new plans, the telco is also revising some existing tariff plans in order to make them more beneficial for its subscribers.

    Vodadone Rs. 509 prepaid plan revised to offer 9GB additional data

     

    Well, the telecom operator revised two of its prepaid plans recently - the Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 plans to offer up to 8.4GB of additional data. Now, the telco has revised another plan to offer an additional data benefit of 9GB all throughout its validity period.

    Vodafone Rs. 509 prepaid plan

    Previously, this specific prepaid plan from Vodafone was revised to offer 1.4GB of data per day all through its validity. Now, the same has been revised to offer 1.5GB of daily data, claims a report by TelecomTalk. Going by the same, the prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB more data on a daily basis, which totals to 9GB of additional data as its validity is 90 days.

    When the daily data limit is exhausted, subscribers can continue browsing the internet without any compromise on the speed. However, the additional data usage will be charged at 50p per MB. Similar to the other prepaid plans in its portfolio, this revised tariff plan will also offer a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play to let users stream Live TV, movies, etc. without any additional cost. This plan also bundles unlimited voice calling benefits including local, STD and national roaming.

    Vodafone Rs. 1,699 plan

    As the other telecom operators have come up with yearly plans, this telco also came up with a yearly plan priced at Rs. 1,699. This plan was earlier launched for Rs. 1,499 but was revised making it more expensive. It offers 1GB data per day all throughout its validity period of 365 days. The telco also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and other benefits.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
