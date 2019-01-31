Vodafone Rs. 1,699 annual prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day; Rs. 1,499 plan discontinued

Vodafone has hit the headlines for the launch of a new annual prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 1,699. With the launch of this new tariff plan, the telco has started discontinuing the Rs. 1,499 launched earlier this month. The new plan offers almost similar benefits as the Rs. 1,499 plan and competes directly with the similarly priced recharge plans from other telcos such as Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 plan

As per a listing on the official Vodafone website, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls without any daily and weekly limits and 1GB of 3G/4G data per day all through the validity period of 365 days. It offers 100 SMS for free per day and complimentary access to Vodafone Play as well. Notably, only the daily data limit is exhausted, you can continue high-speed downloads by paying 50p per MB.

This new long-term prepaid recharge plan is available in select circles such as Kerala, Haryana, Mumbai and Punjab as a bonus card. The prepaid subscribers of the telco in these circles can subscribe to it directly by visiting the Vodafone website or My Vodafone app.

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 vs Airtel Rs. 1,699 plan

The Airtel Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan offers similar benefits as that of the Vodafone plan. It also offers unlimited voice calls without any limit, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days.

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 vs Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 plan

Even the Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for free. This plan has an upper hand as it provides 1.5GB of data per day making it more beneficial for subscribers.

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 vs BSNL Rs. 1,699 plan

The BSNL plan priced at Rs. 1,699 is more beneficial as it offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day for 365 days. It also offers 100 SMS free per day. With the extended validity of the Bumper Offer, this plan will offer 4.2GB of data per day. But it does not offer 4G data, which is a downside.