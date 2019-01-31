ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 annual prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day; Rs. 1,499 plan discontinued

This Vodafone prepaid plan competes with similarly priced plans from other telcos.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vodafone has hit the headlines for the launch of a new annual prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 1,699. With the launch of this new tariff plan, the telco has started discontinuing the Rs. 1,499 launched earlier this month. The new plan offers almost similar benefits as the Rs. 1,499 plan and competes directly with the similarly priced recharge plans from other telcos such as Airtel and Reliance Jio.

    Vodafone Rs. 1,699 annual prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day

     

    Vodafone Rs. 1,699 plan

    As per a listing on the official Vodafone website, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls without any daily and weekly limits and 1GB of 3G/4G data per day all through the validity period of 365 days. It offers 100 SMS for free per day and complimentary access to Vodafone Play as well. Notably, only the daily data limit is exhausted, you can continue high-speed downloads by paying 50p per MB.

    This new long-term prepaid recharge plan is available in select circles such as Kerala, Haryana, Mumbai and Punjab as a bonus card. The prepaid subscribers of the telco in these circles can subscribe to it directly by visiting the Vodafone website or My Vodafone app.

    Vodafone Rs. 1,699 vs Airtel Rs. 1,699 plan

    The Airtel Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan offers similar benefits as that of the Vodafone plan. It also offers unlimited voice calls without any limit, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days.

    Vodafone Rs. 1,699 vs Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 plan

    Even the Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for free. This plan has an upper hand as it provides 1.5GB of data per day making it more beneficial for subscribers.

    Vodafone Rs. 1,699 vs BSNL Rs. 1,699 plan

    The BSNL plan priced at Rs. 1,699 is more beneficial as it offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day for 365 days. It also offers 100 SMS free per day. With the extended validity of the Bumper Offer, this plan will offer 4.2GB of data per day. But it does not offer 4G data, which is a downside.

    Read More About: vodafone news tariff plans telecom
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 19:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue