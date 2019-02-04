Vodafone Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 prepaid plans revised to offer 1.6GB data per day

Vodafone has been coming up with many new changes to give a tough competition to the rival telcos. Some of the notable changes include the launch of its yearly prepaid plan, top-up recharges starting from Rs. 50 and removal of the FUP on voice calls. Now, the telco has hit the headlines for revising the Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 prepaid plans.

Vodafone Rs. 209 plan revised

Vodafone Rs. 209 prepaid plan offers 1.6GB data per day for a period of 28 days after the revision. Previously, it offered 1.5GB of data per day for the same validity period. This is 100MB more daily data, which totals to 2.8GB after the revision.

Vodafone Rs. 479 plan revised

Likewise, when it comes to the Rs. 479 prepaid plan, Vodafone has revised it to offer 100MB more data. This way, the plan will now offer 1.6GB daily data instead of 1.5GB as before. As this is a long-term plan with a validity of 84 days, it offers 8.4GB of additional data benefits now.

Notably, once the daily data limit has been exhausted, subscribers of Vodafone can still download at high-speed of 50p per MB. And, both these unlimited prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calling benefits, be it local, national and roaming. Also, there is 100 free SMS per day bundled with these plans. In addition to these, users can access Vodafone Play for free to watch live TV, movies and TV shows for free.

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 yearly plan

Earlier this year, Vodafone introduced the Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan offering a year-long validity of 365 days. It offers 1GB data per day all throughout its validity, 100 SMS for free, unlimited voice calling benefits and complimentary Vodafone Play access. Like the other unlimited prepaid plans, this one also lets users enjoy high-speed data downloads even after exhausting the daily data limit by paying 50p per MB.

In a recent move, the telco revised the pricing of this yearly prepaid plan from Rs. 1,499 to Rs. 1,699. While the benefits remain the same, the lower denomination plan has been discontinued by the company.