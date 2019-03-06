ENGLISH

    Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs. 169 prepaid plan, offer unlimited calls and 28GB data

    Operators are providing 1GB 4G data daily for 28 days along with unlimited STD calling, and 100 SMSes.

    India's two leading telecom operator Vodafone and Bharti Airtel have revised their Rs.169 prepaid plans, Telecomtalk reported.

    Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs. 169 prepaid plan

     

    According to a report both telcos previously used to provide 1GB data for the entire 28 days.

    After the revision, operators are providing 1GB 4G data daily for 28 days along with unlimited STD calling, and 100 SMSes.

    Sunil Mittal led Airtel has also revised Rs 99 plan. The price of this plan has been increased to Rs. 119, and it provides 1Gb data instead of 2GB data.

    Besides users will get 300 free SMSes for the entire 28 days.

    Meanwhile, Airtel has launched two international plan. These new plans are part of the " Foreign Pass" scheme and the plans start at Rs. 296 for 40 minutes and Rs 446 for 75 minutes.

    The Rs 296 plan is valid for 30-day validity and the Rs 446 plan has 90-days validity. In addition, these plans only offer no voice calls without any benefit.

    However there is catch as this plan is applicable to only 20 countries which include UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Srilanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands, and Thailand, report added.

    On the other hand, India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has launched Rs. 129 plan. Under this new plan users will get the benefit of unlimited calling within India, 1.5GB 3G/4G data and 100 SMS per day for the period of 28 days.

