Vodafone Down Yet Again; Network Issues Mount In Bengaluru

Vodafone Down

"Vodafone network just disappeared in my area. No phones working for anyone," tweeted Kushal ST from Bengaluru. The Vodafone network issue isn't restricted to just Bengaluru, but other parts of India including Mumbai and Delhi. "I am at the Vodafone store at Mahavir Nagar Kandivali west. Here they have no answer as to when my service will be back to normal," tweets Aijaz Rizvi from Mumbai.

The problem isn't limited to just prepaid but extends to postpaid services as well. "None of the Vodafone Postpaid numbers have Tower.." a tweet from Suhas CS notes. Quite recently, Vodafone Idea announced that it would stop all postpaid services from Idea and run only through the Vodafone. However, there seems to be an issue for all users.

Hi! This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us sometime to get this sorted - Sara — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) February 7, 2020

What Vodafone Says

With the flooding of tweets, Vodafone has acknowledged the problem. "This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us sometime to get this sorted," Vodafone said. However, most users are fear that the issue is far from being temporary.

The company didn't say when the issue will be resolved or why it happened in the first place. There are a lot of speculations regarding the network issue, but it's hard to be certain. Meanwhile, users are advised not to share their personal details like their Vodafone phone numbers on social media sites for privacy and security reasons.

Many users have been complaining about the Vodafone network and today's issue is a cherry on top. The network issue on Vodafone is being played to other telcos advantage including Airtel and Jio. One can hope that the issue resolves soon.