Just In
- 1 hr ago List Of Apple Products To Launch In 2022: iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2 And Mixed-Reality Headset
- 1 hr ago E-Passport Explained: What Is It, How To Apply And Take Benefits
- 1 hr ago AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Upscale Your Game Without Compromising On Image Quality
- 1 hr ago Facebook Watch App Not Working For Apple TV After Update; Here’s Why
Don't Miss
- Finance UPI P2M Transactions Most Preferred Payment Mode In India: Report
- Movies Johnny Depp 'Wishes No Ill Will' For Amber Heard, Source Says 'This Is A Whole New Chapter For Him'
- News Watch: PM Modi meets G7 leaders, poses for photo
- Travel Peb Fort Trek, Maharashtra - Complete Guide
- Sports Hardik Pandya not permanent captaincy option, needs to prove his mettle in ODIs: Sarandeep Singh
- Automobiles Ola Electric Claims More Than 25,000 Customers Upgraded To MoveOS 2
- Lifestyle Onam 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, History, Significance, And Celebrations
- Education NTA UGC NET Exam 2022 Dates For December-June 21-22 Cycles Announced, Check Details
Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
Telcos usually now bundle OTT benefits with their postpaid and prepaid plans. Vi aka Vodafone Idea has several prepaid plans that come with the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. However, if you are looking for the most affordable plan from Vi that bundles a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, can go for the Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack that was introduced earlier this month.
Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar
As mentioned above, Vodafone Idea's Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack was recently launched. It bundles the free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. This plan is priced at Rs. 151 and comes with a total of 8GB of data for 28 days. Besides, the telco introduced two prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 during IPL 2022. Both come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Vodafone Idea Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Plans
The Vi Rs. 499 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. Besides, there are other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and up to 100 SMS per day. However, Vodafone Idea Rs. 499 is bundled with one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.
Similarly, the Vi Rs. 1,066 prepaid plan also bundles one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. It includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a longer period of 84 days. Apart from these plans, Vi has Rs. 601, Rs. 901, and Rs. 3,099 prepaid plans that offer one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.
Additionally, Vi recently launched a cashback program for its 2G users who will shift to 4G. The telco is offering a Rs. 100 cashback to 2G users who will buy a 4G-enabled smartphone. The cashback will be given every month for the next 24 months. However, you need to recharge your Vi number monthly and will have to avail of this offer by June 30, 2022. To know more, you can check our previous story.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999