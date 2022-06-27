Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Telcos usually now bundle OTT benefits with their postpaid and prepaid plans. Vi aka Vodafone Idea has several prepaid plans that come with the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. However, if you are looking for the most affordable plan from Vi that bundles a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, can go for the Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack that was introduced earlier this month.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar

As mentioned above, Vodafone Idea's Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack was recently launched. It bundles the free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. This plan is priced at Rs. 151 and comes with a total of 8GB of data for 28 days. Besides, the telco introduced two prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 during IPL 2022. Both come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Plans

The Vi Rs. 499 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. Besides, there are other benefits such as unlimited voice calls and up to 100 SMS per day. However, Vodafone Idea Rs. 499 is bundled with one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Similarly, the Vi Rs. 1,066 prepaid plan also bundles one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. It includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a longer period of 84 days. Apart from these plans, Vi has Rs. 601, Rs. 901, and Rs. 3,099 prepaid plans that offer one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Additionally, Vi recently launched a cashback program for its 2G users who will shift to 4G. The telco is offering a Rs. 100 cashback to 2G users who will buy a 4G-enabled smartphone. The cashback will be given every month for the next 24 months. However, you need to recharge your Vi number monthly and will have to avail of this offer by June 30, 2022. To know more, you can check our previous story.

Best Mobiles in India