Vi Discontinues 4GB Daily Data With These Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (the merged telco known as Vi) is known for offering double data benefits with select packs. For instance, the plans offering 2GB of data per day will provide 4GB of data per day at the same cost and the other benefits will remain the same. Now, Vi has discontinued the double data benefit on three of its prepaid plans priced at Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839.

This discontinuation of the double data benefit on some prepaid plans follows the recent price hike announced by the company on its prepaid plans. Going by the same, the double data plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449 and Rs. 699 earlier have received a price hike and cost the above-mentioned pricing respectively. In addition to the price hike, these plans do not provide 4GB of daily data (offer only 2GB of data per day).

Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer

Detailing these three plans, the Rs. 299 Vi prepaid plan is now priced at Rs. 359 and comes with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits anywhere in the country. This plan is valid for a period of 28 days and comes bundled with the Vi Movies & TV subscription as well.

On the other hand, the Vi Rs. 449 prepaid plan has received a price hike, which takes its cost to Rs. 539. In addition to this, the plan offers benefits such as 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 56 days. Also, the Vi Movies & TV subscription is bundled with this plan.

Lastly, the Rs. 699 prepaid plan from the telco is now priced at Rs. 839 and comes with a longer validity period of 84 days. The benefits offered by this plan include 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling for the above-mentioned validity period. It also offers the Vi Movies & TV subscription for its users. You can get to know more about the new price hike of Vi prepaid plans that came into effect on November 25 and their benefits from here.

