Vodafone Idea Introduces TurboNet 4G To Offer High-Speed Data

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new service called the TurboNet 4G in select cities. The new service is now live in the cities of West UP, Rajasthan, and Rest of Bengal markets where it has already integrated the networks.

The company has termed its upgraded network as the TurboNet 4G following the consolidation of its radio network integration and deployment of new-age technologies such as Spectrum Re-farming (the process of re-deploying spectrum) to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.

The service will then roll out to other regions across the country in a phased manner, meaning it will take a few months for the rollout to complete.

Since the merger, Vodafone Idea's 4G coverage has increased to cover 830 million population of India. The 4G coverage has been expanded to cover 340 million additional population for brand Vodafone and 230 million for brand Idea, the telco informed.

Advantages Of TurboNet 4G

TurboNet 4G will provide high-speed data uploads and downloads and faster response time on video calls, streaming and games.

With TurboNet 4G users will be able to enjoy TV shows, movies and online content at faster speeds through Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV App, Eros, Sony, Zee5, Hungama Play, T-Series, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, TV Today, Discovery, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Vodafone Idea Customers Receiving Faster Speeds Post-Merger

Meanwhile, Ookla, the company behind Speedtest.net issued a report, where Vodafone Idea customers have benefited from last year, with the combined operator entity showing improvement in mobile download speeds.

Vodafone saw a decline in average mobile speed from November 2018 through January 2019, after which they recovered, with speeds rising by 23.6 percent. Meanwhile, the mobile download speeds of Idea improved month-on-month with a year-over-year improvement of 51.2 percent.

The firm also pointed out that Airtel continued to hold the title of being the fastest operator in the timeframe in question. While Airtel's download speed increased by 7.7 percent, Jio's download speed went up by 10.8 percent during the same period.

Our Thought

Even though Vodafone Idea shed 41.45 lakh subscribers, and Bharti Airtel 29,883 customers during June, Jio continued to add customers. Vodafone Idea is deploying new technologies to increase its 4G coverage and data capacity to defend its market share against Jio and Airtel.

