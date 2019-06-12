Vodafone Idea Removes Affordable Postpaid Plans – Aims To Generate Higher Revenue

ENGLISH

    Vodafone Idea, the telecom giant has born with a merger between the two telcos has come up with a new move affecting the postpaid subscribers. As per the latest reports, it looks like the telco is all set to remove some affordable postpaid plans. This means that the postpaid users (both existing and new users) will not be able to opt to these low-cost plans.

    Vodafone Idea Removes Affordable Postpaid Plans

     

    Well, the recent report by The Economic Times notes that Vodafone Idea appears to take the footsteps of Airtel as the latter made a similar move a few months back. As a result, subscribers will have to opt to expensive plans, which increases the average revenue per user (ARPU).

    Vodafone Idea Removes Low-Cost Postpaid Plans

    As per the report, Vodafone Idea is sending SMS to its postpaid subscribers. The telco is sending these messages to those who have subscribers to low-cost plans. As per the message, the telco has upgraded its subscribers to the Rs. 399 monthly rental plan. Well, the users will be upgraded to the Nirvana 399 plan.

    Even the official website of the telecom service provider and its mobile app has removed the Rs. 299 plan from its portfolio. The company has confirmed that it will still offer the Nirvana 299 plan, which is intriguing.

    A few months back, Bharti Airtel removed a slew of its postpaid plans priced under Rs. 499 to generate higher revenue. Also, the telcos such as Airtel and Vodafone came up with minimum recharge plans in order to make its prepaid users recharge on a monthly basis. If the users failed to recharge with the minimum recharge plans, then their connection would be discontinued.

    A Mere Attempt To Increase Revenue

    As mentioned above, this is an attempt taken by the company to increase more revenue from the users. Basically, the telcos made a larger shift in their portfolio in recent years to combat with Reliance Jio. Recent reports have indicated that this shift made them lose their revenue. So, the users are basically getting benefits at the expense of the revenue generated by the telcos. But we are yet to see how the Vodafone Idea subscribers will accept this move.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 20:53 [IST]
