Vodafone introduces Door-Step delivery for new connections

Vodafone has once again come up with a new "Order a Postpaid SIM in just a minute". This a new three-step procedure plan to register for a new Postpaid SIM where you need not have to go physically to any Vodafone store to submit your documents or receiving your new SIM.

Under this new plan, you can avail unlimited calls and data, you can also choose your own number as per your wish. Moreover, if you are looking to port your number then that is also available under this plan.

If you are worried about where you will get the SIM then let us tell you that the SIM will be delivered to your doorstep and you need not have to visit and store. Moreover, you needn't have to worry about the physical documentation. As everything is digitalised so no xerox game at all.

Vodafone has taken this initiative to increase their customer base in the postpaid sector, and what else would be a great option than all these mentioned above.

How to apply for Vodafone Postpaid SIM

For a new SIM, you have to follow three simple steps. First, you have to visit the https://shop.vodafone.in/shop/new-connection/request-postpaid-sim-connection-online.jsp this website and then click on Get a new Post Paid Number.

After clicking the option you will see a window where you have to fill in your basic details like Name, contact number, E-mail ID and location. Once you are done with all this you have to click the Proceed button which will redirect you to a page where you have to choose a plan. Choose your plan wisely before moving further.

Basically, you have four plans and all the plans come under the Vodafone RED plan. The first one is Rs 299 per month plan which will offer you 20GB of data and 50Gb of Rollover data. In case you don't know, Rollover data is the data which remains unused by the end of the month that remaining data can is add on to you next month data. Along with all these, you have unlimited local and STD calling facilities also.

Second on is Rs 399 per month in which you will get 40GB data with 200GB of Rollover data, along with unlimited STD and local calls. Third is Rs 499 plan which offers 75GB of data with 200GB of Rollover data, along with unlimited STD and local calls. And the last one is Rs 1299 with 100GB data with 200GB of Rollover data, along with unlimited STD and local calls and 100 ISD minutes.

Extra benefits

Do note that all the four plans come with extra benefits. The Rs 299 plan comes with the free benefit of worth Rs 499 which you give access to Vodafone Play. Rs 399 plan comes with the free benefit of worth Rs 1498 which you give access to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Red Hot Deals. Rs 499 plan comes with the free benefit of worth Rs 4498 which you give access to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime, Mobile Shield and Red Hot Deals. The last plan will offer you access to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Mobile Shield and Red Hot Deals.

After choosing the plan you will head to a window which will show you a series of numbers from where you can choose. Once you are done with choosing the number, you have to put the pin code where you want to get the SIM delivered.

After that, you have to fill in some more details like address and the date of delivery. Once you are done with all these you need to hit the "Get it delivered" button and you are all set to go.