Vodafone launches new plan for Ramzan; offers 1.4GB data for Rs. 509

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has launched its new plan for the ongoing Ramzan period under which the company is providing 1.4 GB data per day for 90 days at Rs. 509.

Customers can also download the Vodafone Play App, which allows them to watch Makkah and Madinah live, the telco said.

Between the commencement of Ramzan on 16th May 2018 and Eid ul Zuha in August 2018, Vodafone customers in Karnataka can get unlimited free calling and 1.4 GB data per day," the telco further said.

The company has also announced two other Ramzan special plans in which the company is offering unlimited calls and 3GB/day mobile data for 84 days at Rs. 569/- and for 2GB/day mobile data for 84 days at Rs. 511/-.

Amit Kapur, Business Head - Karnataka, Vodafone India said: "To keep our customers connected with their friends, family, and associates all through Ramzan and the coming months till Eid ul Zuha, Vodafone has introduced a first of its kind Ramzan Eid ul Zuha Tak 509 recharge."

He said: "Offering unlimited calling and 1.4 GB data per day for 90 days between 16th May 2018 and August 2018, this recharge provides our customers high value at the most attractive price."

Meanwhile, the company has opened its store at Link Road Square, Madhupatna in Cuttack.

According to Vodafone customers will be offered an array of services through special designated zones such as 4G Zone to discover and experience mobile internet; Vodafone Red Zone, a-all-in one post-paid service; m-pesa Zone, a unique mobile money transfer service; Self Service Kiosk, a 24×7 facility for bill payment and recharge service; Vodafone Red Box to enable customers to transfer content from an existing handset to a new age smartphone for free.

In addition, customers walking into this store can also win exciting gifts on their every new acquisition.

However, this offer is only valid for seven days.

Furthermore, the telco claims that the store offers live and engaging retail experience of Vodafone's wide range of products and services. This store has been specifically adapted and customized for testing and validating a full suite of customer insights, which are relevant to customer needs in India.