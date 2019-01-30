Vodafone launches new Rs 154 prepaid plan with a validity of 180 days

The intensity of the prepaid tariff war is very high and all the telecom companies are busy introducing new plans to compete for each other. Amid Vodafone has once again introduced a new plan of Rs 154 with a validity of 180 days. The company has recently launched its Rs 279 and Rs 189 prepaid plans also which comes with a validity of 84 and 56 days respectively.

The Rs 154 plans come with a benefit of 180 days along with only night calling facility. It's not clear whether the new prepaid plan will extend your account validity by 180 days or you have to recharge some other plan to extend the validity.

According to TelecomTalk's report, this new prepaid plan comes with 600 minutes of local on-net night minutes, which means that the users will only make a calls between Vodafone to Vodafone numbers. Moreover, the voice call will be eligible between 12 AM to 6 AM. Apart from this, all the local, STD, or roaming calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. Data usage will be charged at four paise per 10KB, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 and national SMS will cost you Rs 1.5 for 180 days.

"If you are an existing customer who has availed a tariff plan for a minimum period of six months from the date of enrolment to that tariff plan, then you are migrated to new prepaid plan PV 24," TelecomTalk quoted the company as saying.

The company has also come up with it top-up recharge plans priced at Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 500. The Rs 50 plan offers a talk time of Rs 39.37 for a validity of 28 days. The unused balance will be carried forward after the next recharge.

The Rs 100 top-up plan offers a talk time benefit of Rs 100 with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 500 top-up recharge comes with a full talk time of Rs 500 with a validity of 84 days. All these plans come with a carry forward system which means your unused balance will be carried forward to your next recharge.

