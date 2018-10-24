Vodafone Rs. 159 prepaid plan offers 28GB data and unlimited calls for 28 days

It looks like the tariff war between the telecom operators will not come to an end any time soon. Since the entry of Reliance Jio into the market, we have been coming across several new plans being launched by all the telecom operators in order to stay competitive in the Indian telecom arena.

Earlier this month, Vodafone offers 20% discount for the users of the latest iPhones for a year. In addition to this, the telco came up with a couple of long-term prepaid plans and offered a discount of up to 50% for the postpaid subscribers. Now, Vodafone appears to have come up with another new announcement.

Well, Vodafone has introduced a new Rs. 159 prepaid combo recharge for its subscribers. This plan offers 28GB of data and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 159 prepaid plan

When it comes to the benefits of this plan, it offers 1GB of data per day and unlimited voice calls for 28 days. This makes it 28GB of data all through its validity. With this plan, the telco will be competing directly with Airtel but it will not offer truly unlimited voice calls.

Well, there will be a daily limit of 250 minutes and a cap of 100 unique numbers for the users to call during the validity period. This should be sufficient for all the users except for the businesses. Also, this plan bundles 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

A similar plan from Airtel

Airtel has the Rs. 149 prepaid plan that will compete against a similar plan offered by Jio. This Airtel plan offers 100 SMS per day, 1GB data per day and unlimited voice calling without any associated daily or weekly limits. And, this plan is valid for a period of 28 days just like that of Vodafone.

Though Vodafone is offering decent benefits with its plan, the downside is that the voice calling benefits come with a limit. Eventually, similarly priced plans from Jio and Airtel offer better benefits as compared to this one. However, as mentioned above, for a majority of users, the voice calling limitation shouldn't be a major issue.