Vodafone Rs. 205, Rs. 225 Prepaid Plans Launched For Select Subscribers

The telecom sector has become highly competitive and all the telcos are revising their tariff plans and launching new plans to make the competition fiercer. In an attempt to compete against the likes of Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel has coming up with new plans. Now, Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans that offer multiple benefits.

Well, Vodafone has launched Rs. 205 and Rs. 225 prepaid plans. These prepaid plans come bundled with unlimited voice calls, high-speed data and SMS benefits. Notably, these new prepaid plans are available only for select subscribers.

Vodafone Rs. 205 Prepaid Plan

Talking about the Vodafone Rs. 205 prepaid plan, it provides unlimited voice calling including local and national roaming calls without any associated FUP. The plan offers 600 local and national SMS benefits all through its validity period. Instead of daily data benefit, subscribers will get 2GB of overall data for the whole of its validity period of 35 days. Once the bundled data benefit is used up, users will have to pay Rs. 0.50 per MB for high-speed downloads.

Vodafone Rs. 225 Prepaid Plan

When it comes to the Rs. 225 prepaid plan, it is valid for a relatively longer period of 48 days. This plan comes bundled with similar voice calling and SMS benefits. The difference is that this new prepaid plan from the telco offers an additional data benefit of 4GB for the whole of its validity period of 48 days.

Other Benefits Of New Vodafone Plans

While these plans have been listed on the Vodafone website, a report by TelecomTalk suggests that these plans are available in UP (West), Delhi and NCR, Jharkhand, Bihar and Karnataka circles alone. There is no word regarding when these plans will be available in all operational circles of the telco.

It also notes that there will be access to Zee5 Theatre via both Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV app. So, the subscribers of this telco can enjoy watching theatrical plays across thriller, crime, comedy, family drama and other genres via the channel.

Our Take On Vodafone Plans

These new prepaid plans from Vodafone are rivals to the Rs. 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. Also, these will compete against the Rs. 199 and Rs. 249 prepaid plans launched by Airtel. We believe that these are for those subscribers who do not prefer using much data.

