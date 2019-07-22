Just In
- 18 min ago Recap Of Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy A50, Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy A7
- 33 min ago DJI Osmo Action Camera Amazon Sale - Direct Competition To GoPro Hero 7 Black
- 1 hr ago Vivo Z5 Launch on July 31 Officially Confirmed: What to Expect
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) With Pop Up Camera Coming Soon On Amazon
Don't Miss
- Movies This Video Of Salman Khan Dancing With His Mother To Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' Is Too Cute To Handle!
- News Chandrayaan-2 launch successful, 'Bahubali' GSLVMk-3 places payload in GTO precisely
- Sports Explained: What is ICC Test Championship
- Lifestyle Tom Cruise's Top Gun Jacket Raises Political Debate; Know About The Iconic Piece
- Automobiles Hyundai Kona EV Gets 120 Bookings & Over 10,000 Test-Drive Requests In Just 10 Days
- Education CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2019 Likely To Be Out Soon
- Finance Metrolite: Modi 2 Proposes Light Urban Rail Transit For Small Cities
- Travel Mysore to Ooty Bike Trip Guide, Route Map, Attractions and Places to Visit
Vodafone Rs. 205, Rs. 225 Prepaid Plans Launched For Select Subscribers
The telecom sector has become highly competitive and all the telcos are revising their tariff plans and launching new plans to make the competition fiercer. In an attempt to compete against the likes of Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel has coming up with new plans. Now, Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans that offer multiple benefits.
Well, Vodafone has launched Rs. 205 and Rs. 225 prepaid plans. These prepaid plans come bundled with unlimited voice calls, high-speed data and SMS benefits. Notably, these new prepaid plans are available only for select subscribers.
Vodafone Rs. 205 Prepaid Plan
Talking about the Vodafone Rs. 205 prepaid plan, it provides unlimited voice calling including local and national roaming calls without any associated FUP. The plan offers 600 local and national SMS benefits all through its validity period. Instead of daily data benefit, subscribers will get 2GB of overall data for the whole of its validity period of 35 days. Once the bundled data benefit is used up, users will have to pay Rs. 0.50 per MB for high-speed downloads.
Vodafone Rs. 225 Prepaid Plan
When it comes to the Rs. 225 prepaid plan, it is valid for a relatively longer period of 48 days. This plan comes bundled with similar voice calling and SMS benefits. The difference is that this new prepaid plan from the telco offers an additional data benefit of 4GB for the whole of its validity period of 48 days.
Other Benefits Of New Vodafone Plans
While these plans have been listed on the Vodafone website, a report by TelecomTalk suggests that these plans are available in UP (West), Delhi and NCR, Jharkhand, Bihar and Karnataka circles alone. There is no word regarding when these plans will be available in all operational circles of the telco.
It also notes that there will be access to Zee5 Theatre via both Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV app. So, the subscribers of this telco can enjoy watching theatrical plays across thriller, crime, comedy, family drama and other genres via the channel.
Our Take On Vodafone Plans
These new prepaid plans from Vodafone are rivals to the Rs. 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. Also, these will compete against the Rs. 199 and Rs. 249 prepaid plans launched by Airtel. We believe that these are for those subscribers who do not prefer using much data.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
12,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
28,999
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900