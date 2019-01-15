ENGLISH

Vodafone Rs. 396 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB of daily data for 69 days

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan with a validity period of 69 days.

    Vodafone India has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 396. This new prepaid plan falls in the same price range as the Rs. 399 prepaid plan from the telco but it is a slightly different plan. This new prepaid plan offers 1.4GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 69 days. There are other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Vodafone Play service.

    The new Vodafone prepaid plan priced at Rs. 396 comes with slightly varied benefits as compared to the Rs. 399 prepaid plan. The Rs. 399 plan offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 84 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 396 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB of data for a period of 69 days. Notably, the overall data benefits offered by the Rs. 396 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans are 96.6GB and 84GB respectively. Notably, it has a similar plan priced at Rs. 398 as well. 

    Basically, the newly launched prepaid plan offers the same more data benefits for a lesser validity period. The other benefits of these plans remain the same. Making a choice between these plans depends on the data usage of the user.

    No more FUP on voice calls

    Besides this new plan, Vodafone Idea has come up with an interesting move. The telco has removed the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limits on unlimited voice calls. Previously, even the unlimited voice calling plans were subject to limitations and users enjoy 250 minutes of voice calls a day or 1000 minutes of voice calls a week. Beyond this limit, subscribers were charged Re. 1 per minute or Rs. 1.2 per second of additional voice calls.

    Now, with the removal of this FUP limit, subscribers of the telco can enjoy truly unlimited voice calls with these plans. This move makes the telco similar to Reliance Jio and Airtel that continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits to their subscribers. In fact, Jio introduced this free and unlimited voice calling concept and the telco became an instant hit due to the same.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
