ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vodafone Rs. 398 prepaid plan offers 96.6GB data for 69 days

Vodafone has come up with yet another tariff plan.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vodafone is also trying hard to retain its user base and win in the race against other telcos. Recently, the telecom operator launched a few minimum monthly recharge plans that the subscribers have to recharge for their number to be active. In addition to this, the company came up with a New Year Offer so that users are encouraged to recharge on a monthly basis by offering Rs. 30 Amazon Pay voucher.

    Vodafone Rs. 398 prepaid plan offers 96.6GB data for 69 days

     

    Now, Vodafone has introduced a Rs. 398 prepaid plan. This prepaid plan offers unlimited local, national and roaming calls. The Vodafone Rs. 398 prepaid plan comes bundled with 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. The plan has a validity period of 69 days, which totals to 96.6GB of data on the whole. On comparing it with similar plans from the other telcos, this plan misses out on the free bundled SMS benefits.

    Notably, this Vodafone prepaid plan is not an open market plan. It is not available for all the subscribers across the operational circles of the telco. Only users in a few circles such as Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab can enjoy the benefits of this plan. In a few other circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana and Rajasthan will get the same benefits for a higher pricing of Rs. 399 and has a validity of 70 days. In Delhi and North East, this plan is priced at Rs. 396.

    The Rs. 399 prepaid plan in Jammu and Kashmir offers unlimited voice calls, 1.4GB of 2G data per day and 100 free SMS. In the other circles, there is no bundled data benefits.

    Other new Vodafone plans

    Recently, Vodafone revised its Rs. 199 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans to offer 100MB more data per day all throughout the validity period. The other benefits of these plans remain the same as before. Also, the company came up with a Rs. 169 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

    Read More About: vodafone news tariff plans telecom
    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue