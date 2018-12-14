Vodafone Rs. 199 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans revised

As the tariff war is getting intensified with every passing day, the telecom operators in the country are revising their portfolio and introducing new prepaid plans in order to stay ahead of the competition. The latest one to come up with new plans is Vodafone. Recently, it introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 169 with a validity of 28 days, 1GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

In addition to this, Vodafone has also revised two of its prepaid plans - the Rs. 199 and Rs. 399 plans. Both these plans bundle unlimited voice calling with a limit on the outgoing calls. Going by the same, there is a limit of 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week. Once the limit is exhausted, the users will be charged 1.2 paise per second or Re. 1 per minute based on the segmentation.

And, after exhausting the daily data limit, subscribers of these plans have to pay 50 paise for the every MB that they use. The Rs. 199 prepaid plan does not come with any free SMS benefits bundled with them for the subscribers.

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid plan revised

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, be it 2G/3G/4G. This totals to 42GB as this plan has a validity of 28 days. Also, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling with the limit mentioned above. Previously, this plan offered 1.4GB of data per day making it offer 100MB per day after the revision.

Vodafone Rs. 399 prepaid plan revised

The other prepaid plan to be revised by Vodafone is the Rs. 399 plan. This one offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day for free (additional SMS will be charged) and 1GB of data per day. This plan is valid for 84 days making it 84GB of data throughout its validity. Previously, this plan from Vodafone offered 1.4GB of data per day for a period of 70 days. The telco has reduced the data benefit and increased the validity of the tariff plan.

So, are you interested in any of these prepaid plans? Well, do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.