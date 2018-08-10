Vodafone Rs. 549 and Rs. 799 prepaid plans offer 126GB and 98GB data

Nowadays, it has become quite common to see several new plans budding in the Indian telecom space. We are coming across the introduction of new plans and changes made to the previous ones to make them more beneficial for the subscribers.

The latest telco to come up with new plans is Vodafone. The operator has announced two new high-data capacity plans - the Rs. 549 and Rs. 799 plans. Both these plans offer a daily data of 3.5GB and 4.5GB respectively. In addition to this, there are other notable benefits as well.

What's interesting about the new Vodafone prepaid plans is that subscribers in all circles where it provides 4G connectivity can avail the benefits of the plan.

Rs. 549 Vodafone plan

Talking about the Rs. 549 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 3.5GB of 3G/4G data per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days that totals to 98GB data. In addition to the data benefits, subscribers can also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Rs. 799 Vodafone plan

On the other hand, the Rs. 799 prepaid plan comes with a similar validity of 28 days and offers 4.5GB of data. This totals to 126GB of data all through its validity. The other benefits are similar to those of the Rs. 549 plan. We say so as this one includes 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

Both these plans from Vodafone offer a free subscription to the Vodafone Play app that provides access to movies, videos and live TV.

Vodafone rivals Jio

Vodafone has introduced these new plans with high data benefits on a daily basis so that it can compete with the 4GB and 5GB data packs offered by Reliance Jio. Well, these prepaid plans from Jio are priced at Rs. 509 and Rs. 799 respectively. As a result, Jio offers 112GB and 140GB of data with the Rs. 509 and Rs. 799 prepaid plans When it comes to the comparison, the Jio plans also have the same validity of 28 days but offer 0.5GB additional data per day. The other aspects such as SMS and voice calling benefits remain the same. Also, subscribers of Jio can get a free subscription to the Jio suite of apps.