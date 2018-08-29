Vodafone launches Rs. 597 prepaid plan for 168 days

Vodafone has come up with a new long-term prepaid plan priced at Rs. 597 to compete against similar plans offered by BSNL, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio and Airtel. The latest prepaid plan has a validity of 168 days. Notably, this is the longest validity offered by the telecom operator within Rs. 1,000.

Previously, it was Airtel to have introduced a prepaid plan at the same cost of Rs. 597 to take on similar plans from BSNL. Not only the pricing but also the benefits of the Vodafone plan are identical to those of the Airtel Rs. 597 plan. The only difference, which is also a downside is that the Vodafone prepaid plan has a limit on the voice calling benefits unlike that of Airtel.

Vodafone Rs. 597 prepaid plan

Feature phone users will get a longer validity of 168 days with this plan but the smartphone users will get only 112 days. Except for this difference, the other benefits remain the same. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 10GB of 3G/4G data throughout the validity period. When it comes to the limit on voice calls, subscribers can enjoy up to 250 minutes of calling per day and 1000 minutes of calling per week. The calls can be made only to up to 100 unique numbers during the entire period of validity.

Available for all 4G users

This new Vodafone tariff plan will be available for all the subscribers wherever the telco provides 4G connectivity. From the benefits, it is clear that this plan is meant for those who make a lot of voice calls without much priority for data benefits.

Other recent prepaid plans

A few days, the telco came up with an array of prepaid plans priced at Rs. 209, Rs. 479 and Rs. 529 with up to 90 days of validity. These plans will offer similar data benefits of 1.5GB per day. The difference between these three latest plans is their validity. We say so as the Rs. 209, Rs. 479 and Rs. 529 prepaid plans offer 28 days, 84 days and 90 days of validity respectively. The other benefits of these plans include unlimited voice calls with the same limit as the new Rs. 597 plan and 100 SMS per day.