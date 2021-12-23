While We Are Waiting For 5G, LG Just Demonstrated 6G In South Korea News oi-Vivek

While 5G network has been available in several markets for the last few years, the technology is yet to be made available for Indians. LG has now demonstrated the 6G networking capability and showcased the power of future wireless networking.

During the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition, LG has showcased a demo of 6G wireless technology's transmission and reception capabilities. The company has used a power amplifier, which was developed in collaboration with Germany's Fraunhofer Research Institute to showcase the possible capabilities of 6G technology.

The same amplifier was also used in Berlin, Germany, back in August 2021 to send and receive data over 100 meters using the 6G THz (terahertz) frequency band in a straight line. According to LG, the terahertz wireless technology can be used to send and receive data within the frequency band of 100 GHz and 10 THz.

Using these bands, one can achieve up to 1Tbps wireless data transmit speed. However, when compared to the 4G or 5G network, the 6G network uses more power and it also has a much shorter range. With the current 5G network, theoretically, one can get up to 10Gbps download speeds (theoretical maximum) and the 6G technology will offer 10 times more bandwidth when compared to 5G technology.

LG in collaboration with Keysight Technologis Inc. has also showcased Adaptive beamforming technology, which can change the beam direction according to channel changes and the position of the receivers. We should get more information on how 6G technology works in the coming years, as more and more brands start to work on the same.

The standardization of 6G technology is expected to happen by 2025 while the commercialization of the same will begin in 2029. Do note that, LG started working on 6G technology back in 2019 by establishing LG-KAIST 6G Research Center.

When Is 6G Coming To India?

If everything goes well and the 5G spectrum allocation happens as expected, then we should start getting 5G networks in at least select cities by the end of 2022. As per 6G, this is too early to comment on the same, as most brands are still working on commercializing the 5G network in India.

Via

Best Mobiles in India