Amazon Sale: Father's Day Gift Ideas Best Smart Watches To Gift Father Features

Father's Day is just around the corner. If you're looking for Father's day gift ideas, you are at the right place. We'll suggest you gift a smartwatch to your father, as Amazon is hosting the 'Coupon Carnival' sale, which brings attractive offers on smartwatches. There are additional bank offers on the purchase of devices.

Now, you can easily get a smartwatch at an affordable price tag that comes with decent features. Besides, there are several options from brands like Noise, Realme, and so on. Here we've listed some smartwatches that you can buy from Amazon India to gift your father.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

1.75-inch (320×385 pixels) 286 PPI touch color LCD screen

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

Dual-Satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking, and activity monitoring

90 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Cricket, Badminton, Jump Rope, Rowing Maching, Elliptical, Yoga, Free Training, VO2max Test, etc.

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder, , Step Goal Completion Reminder, Binding Confirmation Reminder, Low Battery Reminder, Brightness Adjustment, Shake Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode

Water Resistant (IP68)

390 mAh (typical) battery Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Price: Rs. 3,299

Key Specs 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices

Customisable & cloud-based watch face

Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap

14 Sports modes

Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode

Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep

Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control

210mAh battery Amazfit Bip U Pro Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass + AF coating

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts, Pomodoro Clock

60+ sports modes with high-precision GPS

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Geomagnetic sensor

Stress monitoring, Breathing training

Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

Alexa support

Microphone for voice control

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

225mAh battery Boat Storm Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

1.3 inches Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces

Wellness Mode: Spo2 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes

Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Fire-Boltt Talk Price: Rs. 2,399

Key Specs 1.28-inch (240 x 280 Pixels) color 3D curved display, Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control

8 Sports Modes: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

Water Resistant (IP67)

Up to 10 days battery DIZO Watch 2 Sports Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) 218 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app

110+ Sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)

260 mAh battery Noise Colorfit Pro 2 Price: Rs. 2,799

Key Specs 1.3-inch (240 x 240 pixels) LCD touch screen with dynamic watch faces

Compatible with Android as well as iOS

'Breathe' feature, ability to choose from up to 9 sports modes like indoor running, yoga etc. along with a built-in activity tracker

24-hour heart rate monitor, step counter, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder and goal completion reminder

Full smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more.

Weighs 35 grams

Waterproof (IP68)

7-10 days battery DIZO Watch 2 Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) 218 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app

15 Sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)

260 mAh battery Noise ColorFit Pulse Price: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs 1.69" (240×280 pixels) TFT LCD touch display

150+ customisable and cloud-hosted watch faces

Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth calling support

60 workout modes

24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring

IP68 water and dust resistance

Battery: 230bmAh Fire-Boltt Ring Price: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs 1.28-inch (240 x 280 Pixels) color 3D curved display, Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control

8 Sports Modes: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

Water Resistant (IP67)

Up to 10 days battery Noise ColorFit Ultra Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs 1.75-inch (368x 448 pixels) AMOLED screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces

Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 10+ or Android 7 + devices

24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring

Distance, Sleep Monitoring, Stress monitor, Step tracker, Calories burned, Distance travelled, Activity history, Sleep monitor, Breathe, Caller name information, Call rejection, Find my phone, Walk reminder, Low Battery reminder, Remote music control, Remote camera control, StopwatchTimer, Alarm, Wake gesture, Vibration alert, Do not disturb mode, Smart DND, Calculator, Stocks, World clock

60+ Sports Modes

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

180mAh battery Realme Techlife Watch S100 Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs 1.69″ (240x 280 pixels) colour touch display, up to 530 nits peak brightness, 110+ stylish Watch faces12-days long battery life, subject to the usage.

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to Android 5.0+ and iOS 11+ devices with realme Fit app

24 Sports modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Outdoor Riding, Football, Mountaineering, Dancing, Yoga and Basketball

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight

Skin Temperature monitoring

Call Notification, Message Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

260mAh battery Realme Watch S Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 600 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Water-resistant (IP68)

16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)

3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records

390 mAh battery

