Amazon Sale: Father's Day Gift Ideas Best Smart Watches To Gift Father
Father's Day is just around the corner. If you're looking for Father's day gift ideas, you are at the right place. We'll suggest you gift a smartwatch to your father, as Amazon is hosting the 'Coupon Carnival' sale, which brings attractive offers on smartwatches. There are additional bank offers on the purchase of devices.
Now, you can easily get a smartwatch at an affordable price tag that comes with decent features. Besides, there are several options from brands like Noise, Realme, and so on. Here we've listed some smartwatches that you can buy from Amazon India to gift your father.
Realme Watch 2 Pro
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.75-inch (320×385 pixels) 286 PPI touch color LCD screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- Dual-Satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking, and activity monitoring
- 90 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Cricket, Badminton, Jump Rope, Rowing Maching, Elliptical, Yoga, Free Training, VO2max Test, etc.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder, , Step Goal Completion Reminder, Binding Confirmation Reminder, Low Battery Reminder, Brightness Adjustment, Shake Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 390 mAh (typical) battery
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
Price: Rs. 3,299
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices
- Customisable & cloud-based watch face
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 14 Sports modes
- Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode
- Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep
- Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control
- 210mAh battery
Amazfit Bip U Pro
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass + AF coating
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts, Pomodoro Clock
- 60+ sports modes with high-precision GPS
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Geomagnetic sensor
- Stress monitoring, Breathing training
- Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Alexa support
- Microphone for voice control
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 225mAh battery
Boat Storm
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 1.3 inches Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces
- Wellness Mode: Spo2 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes
- Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Fire-Boltt Talk
Price: Rs. 2,399
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch (240 x 280 Pixels) color 3D curved display, Customisable Watch Faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control
- 8 Sports Modes: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming
- Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
- Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
- Water Resistant (IP67)
- Up to 10 days battery
DIZO Watch 2 Sports
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) 218 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app
- 110+ Sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)
- 260 mAh battery
Noise Colorfit Pro 2
Price: Rs. 2,799
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (240 x 240 pixels) LCD touch screen with dynamic watch faces
- Compatible with Android as well as iOS
- 'Breathe' feature, ability to choose from up to 9 sports modes like indoor running, yoga etc. along with a built-in activity tracker
- 24-hour heart rate monitor, step counter, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder and goal completion reminder
- Full smartphone notifications for calls, text and WhatsApp messages in addition to Facebook, Skype and more.
- Weighs 35 grams
- Waterproof (IP68)
- 7-10 days battery
DIZO Watch 2
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) 218 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app
- 15 Sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)
- 260 mAh battery
Noise ColorFit Pulse
Price: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- 1.69" (240×280 pixels) TFT LCD touch display
- 150+ customisable and cloud-hosted watch faces
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Bluetooth calling support
- 60 workout modes
- 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- Battery: 230bmAh
Fire-Boltt Ring
Price: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch (240 x 280 Pixels) color 3D curved display, Customisable Watch Faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control
- 8 Sports Modes: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming
- Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
- Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
- Water Resistant (IP67)
- Up to 10 days battery
Noise ColorFit Ultra
Price: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- 1.75-inch (368x 448 pixels) AMOLED screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 10+ or Android 7 + devices
- 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring
- Distance, Sleep Monitoring, Stress monitor, Step tracker, Calories burned, Distance travelled, Activity history, Sleep monitor, Breathe, Caller name information, Call rejection, Find my phone, Walk reminder, Low Battery reminder, Remote music control, Remote camera control, StopwatchTimer, Alarm, Wake gesture, Vibration alert, Do not disturb mode, Smart DND, Calculator, Stocks, World clock
- 60+ Sports Modes
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 180mAh battery
Realme Techlife Watch S100
Price: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- 1.69″ (240x 280 pixels) colour touch display, up to 530 nits peak brightness, 110+ stylish Watch faces12-days long battery life, subject to the usage.
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to Android 5.0+ and iOS 11+ devices with realme Fit app
- 24 Sports modes including Outdoor Running, Walking, Outdoor Riding, Football, Mountaineering, Dancing, Yoga and Basketball
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight
- Skin Temperature monitoring
- Call Notification, Message Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 260mAh battery
Realme Watch S
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display, 278 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 600 nits brightness
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
- Water-resistant (IP68)
- 16 Sports modes (Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike)
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors
- Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
- Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records
- 390 mAh battery
