ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Discount and No cost EMI offers on smartwatches and Wearables

If you are in need to buying a wearable or smartwatch, you shouldn’t miss these offers.

By:

Related Articles

    Flipkart is offering lucrative discounts on smart wearables. The e-commerce portal is offering a wide range of wearables including smartwatches and fitness bands at attractive discounts and no cost EMI payment options to the lure the perspective buyers. The discounts range from minimum 10% to minimum 50% to attract the buyers looking out for such wearable devices.

    Discount and No cost EMI offers on smartwatches and Wearables

    SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India

    Under this sale, there are fitness bands from a slew of manufacturers. The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and HRX edition are priced starting from Rs. 1,299. The Lenovo Smartband with a heart rate monitor is available at flat Rs. 700 discount. There is Apple Watch Series 3 priced at Rs. 28,900, which is lesser than the usual the selling price of Rs. 34,410.

    SEE ALSO: Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

    If you are looking out to buy a wearable or smartwatch, you shouldn't miss these offers. Take a look at the irresistible offers and discounts from the list given below.

    27% off on Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black Strap, Size : Regular)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Plastic
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    35% off on Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor (Black Strap, Size : Regular)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Notifications and Doze Off Alert
    • Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor
    • Pedometer, Calories and Sleep Monitoring
    • Liquid Splash and Dust Proof
    • Compatible with Both Android and iOS Devices
    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • OLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    30% off on Fossil Q Founder 2.0 Touchscreen Dark Brown Leather Smartwatch

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • The battery life varies depending on the usage of the watch
    • Calling facilities are compatible with Android phones only
    • Dial Color: Multi-Colour, Case Shape: Round, Dial Glass Material: Glass
    • Band Color: Brown, Band Material: Leather
    • Watch Movement Type: Light Powered, Watch Display Type: Analog-Digital
    • 2 years manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects

    23% off Lenovo HX03F Spectra Smartband (Black Strap, Size : Regular)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Colorful High Resolution TFT Screen
    • Sports Statistics & Motion Reminder
    • Multi Interface for Choice
    • USB Direct Charging and Removable Strap
    • Intelligent Assistant
    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • TFT-LCD Display
    • Water Resistant

    17% off on Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartband

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Swim Ready Water Resistant Upto 50 m and the Speedo App Tracks Stats and Presents them in Easy to Read Summaries
    • Boost Every Session with Fitness Apps Powered by Under Armour, Count Every Mile on Map MyRun, and Stay on Top of Nutrition with MyFitnessPal
    • Automatic Detection of Type of Activity Whether it be Tennis, Basketball, Dancing or Running
    • Track Location and Listen to Music Even without Phone with Built-in GPS to Keep a Record of where You Workout
    • Wireless Charging
    • Digital Smart Band
    • Made of Silicone
    • Bluetooth Enabled
    • Activity Tracker Present
    • AMOLED Display
    • Water Resistant

    20% off on Casio Smart Outdoor Smartwatch (Black Strap Regular)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Smart Outdoor Watch with Android WearTM - round 56.4mm case in resin bezel case featuring a monochrome LCD and color LCD screen, and a soft urethane band with buckle clasp
    • Compatible with smartphones running Android versions 4.3 and later and iPhones 5 and beyond running iOS 8.2 or above (limited functionality with iPhone)
    • Built-in quad sensors provide real time notification of activity tracking, altimeter, barometer, and compass readings without the need for a phone
    • Military standard MIL-STD-810G compliance in environmental performance
    • Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of swimming, but not diving or snorkeling
    • limited app functionality with iPhones

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue