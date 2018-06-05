Discount and No cost EMI offers on smartwatches and Wearables

Flipkart is offering lucrative discounts on smart wearables. The e-commerce portal is offering a wide range of wearables including smartwatches and fitness bands at attractive discounts and no cost EMI payment options to the lure the perspective buyers. The discounts range from minimum 10% to minimum 50% to attract the buyers looking out for such wearable devices.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India

Under this sale, there are fitness bands from a slew of manufacturers. The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and HRX edition are priced starting from Rs. 1,299. The Lenovo Smartband with a heart rate monitor is available at flat Rs. 700 discount. There is Apple Watch Series 3 priced at Rs. 28,900, which is lesser than the usual the selling price of Rs. 34,410.

SEE ALSO: Budget Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018

If you are looking out to buy a wearable or smartwatch, you shouldn't miss these offers. Take a look at the irresistible offers and discounts from the list given below.

27% off on Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black Strap, Size : Regular) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Digital Smart Band

Made of Plastic

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant 35% off on Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor (Black Strap, Size : Regular) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Notifications and Doze Off Alert

Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor

Pedometer, Calories and Sleep Monitoring

Liquid Splash and Dust Proof

Compatible with Both Android and iOS Devices

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant 30% off on Fossil Q Founder 2.0 Touchscreen Dark Brown Leather Smartwatch Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

The battery life varies depending on the usage of the watch

Calling facilities are compatible with Android phones only

Dial Color: Multi-Colour, Case Shape: Round, Dial Glass Material: Glass

Band Color: Brown, Band Material: Leather

Watch Movement Type: Light Powered, Watch Display Type: Analog-Digital

2 years manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects 23% off Lenovo HX03F Spectra Smartband (Black Strap, Size : Regular) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Colorful High Resolution TFT Screen

Sports Statistics & Motion Reminder

Multi Interface for Choice

USB Direct Charging and Removable Strap

Intelligent Assistant

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

TFT-LCD Display

Water Resistant 17% off on Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartband Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Swim Ready Water Resistant Upto 50 m and the Speedo App Tracks Stats and Presents them in Easy to Read Summaries

Boost Every Session with Fitness Apps Powered by Under Armour, Count Every Mile on Map MyRun, and Stay on Top of Nutrition with MyFitnessPal

Automatic Detection of Type of Activity Whether it be Tennis, Basketball, Dancing or Running

Track Location and Listen to Music Even without Phone with Built-in GPS to Keep a Record of where You Workout

Wireless Charging

Digital Smart Band

Made of Silicone

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

AMOLED Display

Water Resistant 20% off on Casio Smart Outdoor Smartwatch (Black Strap Regular) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Smart Outdoor Watch with Android WearTM - round 56.4mm case in resin bezel case featuring a monochrome LCD and color LCD screen, and a soft urethane band with buckle clasp

Compatible with smartphones running Android versions 4.3 and later and iPhones 5 and beyond running iOS 8.2 or above (limited functionality with iPhone)

Built-in quad sensors provide real time notification of activity tracking, altimeter, barometer, and compass readings without the need for a phone

Military standard MIL-STD-810G compliance in environmental performance

Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

limited app functionality with iPhones