Discount and No cost EMI offers on smartwatches and Wearables

Flipkart is offering lucrative discounts on smart wearables. The e-commerce portal is offering a wide range of wearables including smartwatches and fitness bands at attractive discounts and no cost EMI payment options to the lure the perspective buyers. The discounts range from minimum 10% to minimum 50% to attract the buyers looking out for such wearable devices.
Under this sale, there are fitness bands from a slew of manufacturers. The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and HRX edition are priced starting from Rs. 1,299. The Lenovo Smartband with a heart rate monitor is available at flat Rs. 700 discount. There is Apple Watch Series 3 priced at Rs. 28,900, which is lesser than the usual the selling price of Rs. 34,410.
If you are looking out to buy a wearable or smartwatch, you shouldn't miss these offers. Take a look at the irresistible offers and discounts from the list given below.
27% off on Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black Strap, Size : Regular)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Plastic
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
35% off on Lenovo HW01 Smart Band with Heart Rate Monitor (Black Strap, Size : Regular)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Notifications and Doze Off Alert
- Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor
- Pedometer, Calories and Sleep Monitoring
- Liquid Splash and Dust Proof
- Compatible with Both Android and iOS Devices
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
30% off on Fossil Q Founder 2.0 Touchscreen Dark Brown Leather Smartwatch
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- The battery life varies depending on the usage of the watch
- Calling facilities are compatible with Android phones only
- Dial Color: Multi-Colour, Case Shape: Round, Dial Glass Material: Glass
- Band Color: Brown, Band Material: Leather
- Watch Movement Type: Light Powered, Watch Display Type: Analog-Digital
- 2 years manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects
23% off Lenovo HX03F Spectra Smartband (Black Strap, Size : Regular)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Colorful High Resolution TFT Screen
- Sports Statistics & Motion Reminder
- Multi Interface for Choice
- USB Direct Charging and Removable Strap
- Intelligent Assistant
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- TFT-LCD Display
- Water Resistant
17% off on Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartband
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Swim Ready Water Resistant Upto 50 m and the Speedo App Tracks Stats and Presents them in Easy to Read Summaries
- Boost Every Session with Fitness Apps Powered by Under Armour, Count Every Mile on Map MyRun, and Stay on Top of Nutrition with MyFitnessPal
- Automatic Detection of Type of Activity Whether it be Tennis, Basketball, Dancing or Running
- Track Location and Listen to Music Even without Phone with Built-in GPS to Keep a Record of where You Workout
- Wireless Charging
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Silicone
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- AMOLED Display
- Water Resistant
20% off on Casio Smart Outdoor Smartwatch (Black Strap Regular)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Smart Outdoor Watch with Android WearTM - round 56.4mm case in resin bezel case featuring a monochrome LCD and color LCD screen, and a soft urethane band with buckle clasp
- Compatible with smartphones running Android versions 4.3 and later and iPhones 5 and beyond running iOS 8.2 or above (limited functionality with iPhone)
- Built-in quad sensors provide real time notification of activity tracking, altimeter, barometer, and compass readings without the need for a phone
- Military standard MIL-STD-810G compliance in environmental performance
- Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of swimming, but not diving or snorkeling
- limited app functionality with iPhones