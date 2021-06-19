Just In
Fathers Day 2021 Gift Ideas Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 5,000
Father's Day is just around the corner and we are all finding gifts for our father. To make your job easy, we are here to suggest the perfect gift for your father that is quite necessary nowadays. We are listing some smartwatches that will make your dad happy and help him to stay healthy as well. There are many brands like Boat, Noise, and Amazfit that are offering affordable smartwatches with power-packed features.
Check the below list which will help you to choose the best smartwatch to give your father on the occasion of Father's Day.
Boat Storm
Price: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- 1.3 inches Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)
- Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker
- Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance
- Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
Price: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- TruView Display 1.55 inch HD Color touch screen with 320*360 Resolution & 500 NITS Brightness
- Spo2, Stress , Sleep & Heart Rate Monitoring with 14 sports mode( with breathing exercise)
- Customisable & Cloud-based Watch Faces
- Upto 10-day battery life
- Compatible with NoiseFit App
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Realme Watch S
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 3.3cm (1.3 inch) Auto Brightness Touchscreen
- Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes
- 100+ Stylish Watch Faces to be Updated via OTA | Aluminium Alloy Case for a Premium Look and Durability
- Magnetic Charging Base for Hassle-free Charging
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days
Realme Classic Watch
Price: Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- 3.5 cm (1.4 inch) Large Color Touch Screen
- Real Time Heart Rate Monitor | Blood Oxygen Level Monitor (SpO2) | Intelligent Activity Tracker (14 Sports Modes) | IP68 Water Resistant
- Smart Notifications for SMS, Calls, WhatsApp, and Other Apps
- Upto 9 Day Battery Life
- Smart Connect - Control Your Phone Camera and Music from Your Watch
- Realme Link App - Get All Your Fitness Data on Your Phone Seamlessly (Only for Android)
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 9 days
Amazfit Bip U
Price: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts
- 60+ sports modes
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Stress monitoring, Breathing training
- Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 225mAh battery
Syska SW100
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 1.3 TFT LCD screen | Full color display | 5 customized watch faces
- Battery life up to 15 days | 40 days standby
- Smart Notifications for SMS, Calls, E-mails, WhatsApp, and other Apps
- Heart Rate Monitor | Sleep Monitor | Step Monitoring | Yoga Monitoring
- Multiple Sports mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Elliptical Workouts, and Hiking
- Elegant detachable watch strap and IP68 Water resistance
- Fitness & Outdoor, Notifier, Health & Medical
- Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days
Noise ColorFit Nav
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices
- Cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 10 Sports mode, Can track speed, distance and path in real-time
- 6-axis accelerometer + gyroscope, in-built GPS, Sleep tracking
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 24×7 heart rate monitoring
- Alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, breath, sedentary alerts
- 180mAh battery
Amazfit Bip S Lite
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) colour Always-on reflective touch display
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on colour touch display
- 8 sports modes
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android and iOS
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- Amazfit OS; Compatibility: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
- 200mAh battery
Amazfit BIP S
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Gionee Senorita
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Calorie meter
- Waterproof IP68
- Women Health care
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Gionee GSW5
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Temperature Sensor (Both body and skin)
- Blood Oxygen Indicator
- Heart rate Monitor
- Waterproof IP68
- Calorie Meter
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Lenovo Carme HW25P
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Long Lasting battery of upto 7 days and a standby time of 25days, You don't need to charge your watch very often
- IP68 dustproof and waterproof: With IP68 waterproof design and strict process,easily deal with daily waterproof such as washing hands,face and rainy days
- 2.5D Curved Surface design:- No blind angle prevents light from refracting, The screen contents are clearly visible
- 24 Hour heart rate monitoring: It helps you understand your health more clearly
