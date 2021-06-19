Fathers Day 2021 Gift Ideas Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 5,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Father's Day is just around the corner and we are all finding gifts for our father. To make your job easy, we are here to suggest the perfect gift for your father that is quite necessary nowadays. We are listing some smartwatches that will make your dad happy and help him to stay healthy as well. There are many brands like Boat, Noise, and Amazfit that are offering affordable smartwatches with power-packed features.

Check the below list which will help you to choose the best smartwatch to give your father on the occasion of Father's Day. Boat Storm Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs 1.3 inches Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)

Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker

Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance

Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Price: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs TruView Display 1.55 inch HD Color touch screen with 320*360 Resolution & 500 NITS Brightness

Spo2, Stress , Sleep & Heart Rate Monitoring with 14 sports mode( with breathing exercise)

Customisable & Cloud-based Watch Faces

Upto 10-day battery life

Compatible with NoiseFit App

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days Realme Watch S Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 3.3cm (1.3 inch) Auto Brightness Touchscreen

Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes

100+ Stylish Watch Faces to be Updated via OTA | Aluminium Alloy Case for a Premium Look and Durability

Magnetic Charging Base for Hassle-free Charging

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days Realme Classic Watch Price: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs 3.5 cm (1.4 inch) Large Color Touch Screen

Real Time Heart Rate Monitor | Blood Oxygen Level Monitor (SpO2) | Intelligent Activity Tracker (14 Sports Modes) | IP68 Water Resistant

Smart Notifications for SMS, Calls, WhatsApp, and Other Apps

Upto 9 Day Battery Life

Smart Connect - Control Your Phone Camera and Music from Your Watch

Realme Link App - Get All Your Fitness Data on Your Phone Seamlessly (Only for Android)

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 9 days Amazfit Bip U Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts

60+ sports modes

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro

Stress monitoring, Breathing training

Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

225mAh battery Syska SW100 Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs 1.3 TFT LCD screen | Full color display | 5 customized watch faces

Battery life up to 15 days | 40 days standby

Smart Notifications for SMS, Calls, E-mails, WhatsApp, and other Apps

Heart Rate Monitor | Sleep Monitor | Step Monitoring | Yoga Monitoring

Multiple Sports mode: Walking, Running, Cycling, Elliptical Workouts, and Hiking

Elegant detachable watch strap and IP68 Water resistance

Fitness & Outdoor, Notifier, Health & Medical

Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days Noise ColorFit Nav Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) LCD screen

Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices

Cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)

Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap

10 Sports mode, Can track speed, distance and path in real-time

6-axis accelerometer + gyroscope, in-built GPS, Sleep tracking

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

24×7 heart rate monitoring

Alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, breath, sedentary alerts

180mAh battery Amazfit Bip S Lite Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) colour Always-on reflective touch display

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on colour touch display

8 sports modes

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android and iOS

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

Amazfit OS; Compatibility: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

200mAh battery Amazfit BIP S Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs Gionee Senorita

Heart Rate Monitor

Calorie meter

Waterproof IP68

Women Health care

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor Gionee GSW5 Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs Temperature Sensor (Both body and skin)

Blood Oxygen Indicator

Heart rate Monitor

Waterproof IP68

Calorie Meter

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor Lenovo Carme HW25P Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs Long Lasting battery of upto 7 days and a standby time of 25days, You don't need to charge your watch very often

IP68 dustproof and waterproof: With IP68 waterproof design and strict process,easily deal with daily waterproof such as washing hands,face and rainy days

2.5D Curved Surface design:- No blind angle prevents light from refracting, The screen contents are clearly visible

24 Hour heart rate monitoring: It helps you understand your health more clearly

Best Mobiles in India