Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL Auction 2022: These 4 India Under-19 Cricketers Are Set to Start Bidding War
- Finance This Ultra-Short-Duration Fund, Ranked 1 By CRISIL, Has Generated Strong Returns
- Lifestyle Alia Bhatt’s Saree Game is Spot-on During The Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions!
- News Porn case: Actor Sherlyn Chopra gets protection from arrest
- Movies Major Featuring Adivi Sesh To Release On May 27!
- Automobiles Ather Energy To Install 1,000 Fast Chargers In Karnataka: Signs MoU With State Government
- Education WBPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 Declared, Check WBCS Cut-Off Here
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In South India
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Watches For This Valentines Day
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Valentine's Day is nearing and the online retailer is hosting the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale until February 5 to provide attractive discounts on a slew of smartwatches. You can make use of this sale to get smartwatches at a discount and gift the same to your loved ones this Valentine's Day. During the sale, you will get benefits including discounted pricing, exchange discounts, no-cost EMI and more.
If you want to gift a smartwatch this Valentine's Day, then you can take a look at the budget offerings below. These will make good gifts on the occasion for the fitness freaks and those who are concerned about their health as smartwatches have the necessary aspects to keep track of health. Do check out the offers before you make a buying decision.
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (20% off)
Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (60% off)
Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch is available at 60% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (70% off)
Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 70% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
boAt Storm Smartwatch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990 (54% off)
boAt Storm Smartwatch is available at 54% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.
Mi Smart Band 5 (Black Strap, Size : Regular)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (16% off)
Mi Smart Band 5 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
boAt Vertex Smartwatch (Grey Strap, L)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,990 (64% off)
boAt Vertex Smartwatch is available at 64% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239