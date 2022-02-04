Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Watches For This Valentines Day

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (20% off)

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (60% off)

Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch is available at 60% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (70% off)

Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 70% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

boAt Storm Smartwatch

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990 (54% off)

boAt Storm Smartwatch is available at 54% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.

Mi Smart Band 5 (Black Strap, Size : Regular)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (16% off)

Mi Smart Band 5 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

boAt Vertex Smartwatch (Grey Strap, L)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,990 (64% off)

boAt Vertex Smartwatch is available at 64% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.