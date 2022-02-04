ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Watches For This Valentines Day

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Valentine's Day is nearing and the online retailer is hosting the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale until February 5 to provide attractive discounts on a slew of smartwatches. You can make use of this sale to get smartwatches at a discount and gift the same to your loved ones this Valentine's Day. During the sale, you will get benefits including discounted pricing, exchange discounts, no-cost EMI and more.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Smart Watches

    If you want to gift a smartwatch this Valentine's Day, then you can take a look at the budget offerings below. These will make good gifts on the occasion for the fitness freaks and those who are concerned about their health as smartwatches have the necessary aspects to keep track of health. Do check out the offers before you make a buying decision.

    Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (20% off)

    Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch

    Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (60% off)

    Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Charcoal Black Smartwatch is available at 60% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
     

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (70% off)

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 70% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Storm Smartwatch

    boAt Storm Smartwatch

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990 (54% off)

    boAt Storm Smartwatch is available at 54% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Smart Band 5 (Black Strap, Size : Regular)

    Mi Smart Band 5 (Black Strap, Size : Regular)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (16% off)

    Mi Smart Band 5 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Vertex Smartwatch (Grey Strap, L)

    boAt Vertex Smartwatch (Grey Strap, L)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,990 (64% off)

    boAt Vertex Smartwatch is available at 64% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X