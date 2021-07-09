Huawei Band 6 Might Be The Ideal Sub-5K Fitness Tracker; Here's Why Features oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei has expanded its 'Band Series' portfolio in India with the launch of Band 6. Priced at Rs. 4,490, the new fitness tracker sports a large 1.47-inch AMOLED display and promises a two-week battery life. Similar to the Honor Band 6 (Rs. 3,999), the budget fitness tracker comes equipped with a built-in SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen measurement and also has a heart-rate sensor that offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Let's find out why it might be the best budget fitness tracker in the sub-5K price bracket.

Huawei Band 6 Specifications And Features

Big 1.47-inch AMOLED Display & Durable Design

Most budget fitness trackers come fitted with tiny AMOLED screens, which are more like tiny OLED capsules that fail to offer good content visibility. The Huawei Band 6 flaunts a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a respectable 64 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen can display more information and the content will appear crisp and vivid, thanks to a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and a pixel density of 282 PPI.

As far as the design is concerned, the Band 6 looks more like a smartwatch and has a 50m (5 ATM) water-resistant body. The big elongated display gives the fitness tracker and a rather unique and premium look. The Band 6 will be available in four color options- Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green.

Range Of Sensors

The Band 6 comes equipped with the most necessary sensors that are offered by premium smartwatches and fitness trackers. It can monitor your blood oxygen level with a SpO2 monitor, also provides continuous and real-time heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. Importantly, the Band 6 is also capable of sending alerts if your resting heart rate is too high or too low. We will evaluate how accurate these sensors are while reviewing the fitness tracker.

Plethora Of Fitness Modes

The Huawei Band 6 offers 96 workout modes including 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 customized modes offering wide coverage of workout tracking. The list of customized modes includes- ball games, free exercises, dancing types, etc. The Band 6 works on Huawei's in-house TruSport professional exercise algorithm that analyzes your body's vitals during exercises to offer holistic health data for improvement.

Smart Features & Battery Life

Additionally, the Band 6 can control music playback, offers a remote camera shutter feature, supports up to 100 watch faces, display weather and can intelligently identify unfamiliar numbers. As far as the battery life is concerned, Huawei promises a 14-day battery life on one full charge cycle. We will evaluate such claims while reviewing the fitness band.

Overall, the Huawei Band 6 seems like an excellent budget fitness tracker for its price; however, we cannot ignore its with the Honor Band 6. The Honor Band 6 offers exact same hardware and features at a much lower price-point of Rs. 3,999. Should you consider buying the Huawei Band 6 or settle down with the Honor Band 6? We will find this out in our comprehensive review of the Huawei Band 6.

Huawei Band 6 Price & Availability

The Band 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in for customers in India starting July 12, 2021, during the prime day sales at Rs. 4,490. Huawei is running a limited period offer on the first-day purchase of the band. Customers buying the Band 6 from July 12- July 14, 2021, will get a HUAWEI Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 1,990 as a gift.

