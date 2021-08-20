Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Smart Watches To Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 5,000

Starting with smartwatches like the boAt Storm or the Syska SW200. Both these smartwatches make some of the best Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas, costing Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. One can even check out the Timex iConnect Active, priced at Rs. 4,995 and comes as a stylish gift for your sister.

Smartwatches like the Fire-Bolt BSW001 also make a great Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea. One can even check out the Fire-Boltt Beast, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. Devices like the Honor Watch ES for Rs. 4,999 are another wearable to check out for your sister. If you're looking for something cute, Amazfit has a couple of trendy options.

For instance, the Amazfit Bip U and the Amazfit BIP S make great Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas. Priced at Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 3,999, these Amazfit watches are feature-rich and classy. One can even check out the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 for Rs. 4,499, which once again makes a remarkable Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea.

The NoiseFit Active for Rs. 3,999 is also another smartwatch to checkout. Another popular smartwatch is the Realme Watch S for Rs. 4,999. Plus, the Realme Watch for just Rs. 3,299 also makes a popular Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea for your sister.

Boat Storm

Rs.2,499

Key Specs

3.3 cms(1.3 inches) Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)

Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker

Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance

Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Fire-Boltt BSW001

Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

1.4 inch Screen, Full Touch Control

Accurate SpO2, Heart Rate Tracking | Steps Tracking, Multiple Sports Mode, Sleep Tracking, Multiple Watch Faces

8 Days of Battery Life | Superior Nordic Chipset | Robust Bluetooth connectivity | Superior Data Accuracy

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days

Syska SW200

Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

100+ cloud & customizable watch faces

Health Tracking with - SPO2 Monitoring l Heart Rate Monitor | Sleep Monitor | Step Monitoring

Sedentary, Water and Hand Sanitisation Alerts| Camera and Music Control at your fingertips

Smart Notifications for Calls, SMS, Whatsapp and all your social media apps

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days

Amazfit Bip U

Rs. 3,499

Key Specs

(SpO2) Blood-oxygen Level Measurement

Stress Monitoring with Breathing Training

Heart Rate Monitoring and PAI Heath Assessment System

60+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance

Smart Notifications for Incoming Calls, Text Messages, Apps, and Calendars

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

Rs. 4,499

Key Specs

TruView Display 1.55 inch HD Color touch screen with 320*360 Resolution & 500 NITS Brightness

Spo2, Stress , Sleep & Heart Rate Monitoring with 14 sports mode( with breathing exercise)

Customisable & Cloud-based Watch Faces

Upto 10-day battery life

Compatible with NoiseFit App

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days

Realme Watch S

Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

Premium look and high durability with Aluminum Alloy case & Corning Gorilla Glass 3

3.3cm (1.3 inch) TFT-LCD Touchscreen with Auto-Brightness adjustment. Adjustable length : 164-208mm

360x360 pixels resolution with up to 600 nits Brightness

Continous Heart Rate Monitor & Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Monitor

Smart Notifications - displays incoming call alerts and other notifications on your wrist

Smart Controls - Controls your music and clicks pictures on-the-go

IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes

Realme Watch

Rs. 3,299

Key Specs

3.3cm (1.3 inch) Auto Brightness Touchscreen

Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes

100+ Stylish Watch Faces to be Updated via OTA | Aluminium Alloy Case for a Premium Look and Durability

Magnetic Charging Base for Hassle-free Charging

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days

Fire-Boltt Beast

Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

1.69 inch HD Full Touch

SPO2/ Oxygen, Heart Rate

Unique Rotating Button & Quick Access Menu

8 days battery life and a Standby Time of 360 Hours

Multiple workout modes

Stay Social Stay Updated

All In One Smart Coach

Enjoy Music And Camera Control

IP67 Water Proof

Noise NoiseFit Active

Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

1.28 inches Full Touch Screen Round Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces

Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing Sessions & more 14 sports mode with auto sports recognition

Weather forecast, Call rejection, Alarm, Find my phone, Timer, Stopwatch, Walk reminder, Wake gesture, Calender reminder, Vibration alert, Remote music control

5 ATM Water Resistance

Dedicated NoiseFit App to meet your personal health goals, track of your progress and more

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 7 days

Honor Watch ES

Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

Display: 4.16cm (1.64") AMOLED, 326 PPI Full Touch Screen with Automatic Brightness Adjustment

Health Monitors: Spo2 Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, TruSleep Monitor & Stress Monitor

Fast Charge: Charges 70% in 30 Mins and Has 10 Days Battery Life on a Full Single Charge 95 Work Out Modes, Automatic Workout Recognition

12 Animated Workout Courses with 44 Standard Body Movement Animations

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days

Timex iConnect Active

Rs. 4,995

Key Specs