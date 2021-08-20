Just In
- 2 hrs ago Motorola Edge (2021) With 108MP Triple Camera Announced; When Can We Expect India Launch?
- 5 hrs ago Pixel 5a Overheating While Recording 4K Videos; What's Causing The Issue?
- 7 hrs ago BSNL Revises Rs.1,999 And Rs. 2,399 Plan: Offering 730GB Data For 365 Days
- 7 hrs ago Why Are Smartphone Companies Increasing Prices?
Don't Miss
- Finance This Is A Stock To Buy For A 28% Upside, Says Broking Firm Sharekhan
- Sports Boxing Federation of India puts up a strong team for ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships
- Movies Chiranjeevi-Mohan Raja-Konidela Productions & Super Good Films - #Chiru153 Supreme Reveal On Aug 21st
- News Federalism being destroyed due to BJP's scant respect for states' rights, says TN CM Stalin
- Education CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At cbseit.in
- Automobiles Volkswagen Virtus India Launch Details: VW Vento Replacement Coming Soon
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In September
- Lifestyle 1 Year Of Josh: Win Up To Rs 50K In The #EkNumber Challenge And Meet Top Celebs; Participate Now!
Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Smart Watches To Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 5,000
Smartwatches are among the most demanded wearables today. The health-centric features of fitness trackers are popular across all generations of the population. Moreover, smartwatches make a great gift item for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan. If you're looking for a gift for your sister, a smartwatch would make an ideal gifting solution for the upcoming festival. Here are some of the best smartwatches under Rs. 5,000 that would make the best Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea.
Starting with smartwatches like the boAt Storm or the Syska SW200. Both these smartwatches make some of the best Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas, costing Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. One can even check out the Timex iConnect Active, priced at Rs. 4,995 and comes as a stylish gift for your sister.
Smartwatches like the Fire-Bolt BSW001 also make a great Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea. One can even check out the Fire-Boltt Beast, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. Devices like the Honor Watch ES for Rs. 4,999 are another wearable to check out for your sister. If you're looking for something cute, Amazfit has a couple of trendy options.
For instance, the Amazfit Bip U and the Amazfit BIP S make great Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas. Priced at Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 3,999, these Amazfit watches are feature-rich and classy. One can even check out the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 for Rs. 4,499, which once again makes a remarkable Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea.
The NoiseFit Active for Rs. 3,999 is also another smartwatch to checkout. Another popular smartwatch is the Realme Watch S for Rs. 4,999. Plus, the Realme Watch for just Rs. 3,299 also makes a popular Raksha Bandhan Gift Idea for your sister.
Boat Storm
Rs.2,499
Key Specs
- 3.3 cms(1.3 inches) Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)
- Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker
- Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance
- Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Fire-Boltt BSW001
Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- 1.4 inch Screen, Full Touch Control
- Accurate SpO2, Heart Rate Tracking | Steps Tracking, Multiple Sports Mode, Sleep Tracking, Multiple Watch Faces
- 8 Days of Battery Life | Superior Nordic Chipset | Robust Bluetooth connectivity | Superior Data Accuracy
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days
Syska SW200
Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- 100+ cloud & customizable watch faces
- Health Tracking with - SPO2 Monitoring l Heart Rate Monitor | Sleep Monitor | Step Monitoring
- Sedentary, Water and Hand Sanitisation Alerts| Camera and Music Control at your fingertips
- Smart Notifications for Calls, SMS, Whatsapp and all your social media apps
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Amazfit Bip U
Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- (SpO2) Blood-oxygen Level Measurement
- Stress Monitoring with Breathing Training
- Heart Rate Monitoring and PAI Heath Assessment System
- 60+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance
- Smart Notifications for Incoming Calls, Text Messages, Apps, and Calendars
Noise Colorfit Pro 3
Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- TruView Display 1.55 inch HD Color touch screen with 320*360 Resolution & 500 NITS Brightness
- Spo2, Stress , Sleep & Heart Rate Monitoring with 14 sports mode( with breathing exercise)
- Customisable & Cloud-based Watch Faces
- Upto 10-day battery life
- Compatible with NoiseFit App
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Realme Watch S
Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Premium look and high durability with Aluminum Alloy case & Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- 3.3cm (1.3 inch) TFT-LCD Touchscreen with Auto-Brightness adjustment. Adjustable length : 164-208mm
- 360x360 pixels resolution with up to 600 nits Brightness
- Continous Heart Rate Monitor & Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Monitor
- Smart Notifications - displays incoming call alerts and other notifications on your wrist
- Smart Controls - Controls your music and clicks pictures on-the-go
- IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes
Realme Watch
Rs. 3,299
Key Specs
- 3.3cm (1.3 inch) Auto Brightness Touchscreen
- Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 Water Resistant with 16 Sport Modes
- 100+ Stylish Watch Faces to be Updated via OTA | Aluminium Alloy Case for a Premium Look and Durability
- Magnetic Charging Base for Hassle-free Charging
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 15 days
Fire-Boltt Beast
Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.69 inch HD Full Touch
- SPO2/ Oxygen, Heart Rate
- Unique Rotating Button & Quick Access Menu
- 8 days battery life and a Standby Time of 360 Hours
- Multiple workout modes
- Stay Social Stay Updated
- All In One Smart Coach
- Enjoy Music And Camera Control
- IP67 Water Proof
Noise NoiseFit Active
Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.28 inches Full Touch Screen Round Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces
- Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing Sessions & more 14 sports mode with auto sports recognition
- Weather forecast, Call rejection, Alarm, Find my phone, Timer, Stopwatch, Walk reminder, Wake gesture, Calender reminder, Vibration alert, Remote music control
- 5 ATM Water Resistance
- Dedicated NoiseFit App to meet your personal health goals, track of your progress and more
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 7 days
Honor Watch ES
Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Display: 4.16cm (1.64") AMOLED, 326 PPI Full Touch Screen with Automatic Brightness Adjustment
- Health Monitors: Spo2 Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, TruSleep Monitor & Stress Monitor
- Fast Charge: Charges 70% in 30 Mins and Has 10 Days Battery Life on a Full Single Charge 95 Work Out Modes, Automatic Workout Recognition
- 12 Animated Workout Courses with 44 Standard Body Movement Animations
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 10 days
Timex iConnect Active
Rs. 4,995
Key Specs
- 5 Days Battery Life
- Notifications(SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, Call)
- Steps/Calories/Distance Monitor
- Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking
- Music Controller, Local Weather Controller
- Fitness & Outdoor
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
52,110
-
18,999
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630