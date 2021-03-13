Just In
Vijay Sale Smart Watches Fest: Discount Offers On Realme, Amazfit, boAt, Mi, Lenovo, And More Watches
Recently bought a smartphone and looking for a new smartwatch to pair it with, especially without spending a lot, then, the Vijay Sale Smart Watches Fest has got you covered.
Vijay Sale is now offering deals and discounts on various smart bands and smartwatches from companies like Realme, Amazfit, boAt, Mi, Lenovo, and other big brands. Products like the Realme first-gen smart band are now available with 50 percent off, while the Amazfit BIP U is now available with a flat 33 percent off.
Here are all the products that are currently on offer on Vijay Sale, during the Smartwatch fest, that offer the best value-for-money proposition.
RealMe RMA161 1st Gen Fashion Strap Smart Watch (Black) VSP (50% Off)
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 380 nits brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- 14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 160mAh battery with 7 days battery life
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch (Black) (33% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Deal Price: Rs. 3,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts
- 60+ sports modes
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro
- Stress monitoring, Breathing training
- Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 225mAh battery with up to 9 days battery life
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch (Black) (30% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS
- GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring
- Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Music control, camera control
- 220mAh battery
Fire-Boltt Full Touch Smart Watch (50% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Optical Heart rate sensor with real time monitoring of heart rate during exercise. Keep a track of your SPO2 to ensure good & healthy life. Measure Blood Pressure at all times. Heart Rate, SPO2 and BP Tracking available in this Smart Watch.
- The blood pressure monitor on the Watch reads your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. You can get the report directly with the integrated App
- The watch is slim & exquisite, comes with a removable watch strap. It features a Full HD Touch Display & a Wrist Sense that turns on the display
- 1.4" colour display and full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate. Transparent 2.5D curved glass with a resolution of 240*240 pixels. days battery life to avoid frequent charge and focus on your daily activities. The smart watch has a standby Time of 360 Hours
- 7 workout modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football; Count steps, distance, and calories burned in this Smart Watch
- Never remove the watch in any case of sweating or rains or water contact.
- Never miss out any message or call or an important notification in any case. All In One Smart Coach - Track your Daily Steps, Fitness, Sports, Heart Rate and SPO2. Make Fitness A Habit with this Smart Watch
boAt Storm Smart Watch (Active Black) RTL (57% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 5,990
Deal Price: Rs. 2,599
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 3.3 cms(1.3 inches) Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)
- Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker
- Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance
- Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days
Lenovo Carme Smart Watch (Green) (58% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Deal Price: Rs. 2,299
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Upto 7 days of battery
- Coloured Display + Single Touch + IP68
- Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking and Notifications
- Heart Rate Monitoring
- Multiple Sports Tracking + Sedentary Reminders
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 7 days
Realme S Pro Smart Watch (Black) (23% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 3.5cm (1.39 inch) Large AMOLED Touchscreen | 14 Days Battery Life
- Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor for Accurate Health Tracking | 15 Sports Modes | 5ATM Water Resistance (Upto 50m)
- Stainless Steel Case for a Premium Look and Durability 100+ Stylish Watch Faces | High Precision Dual Satellite GPS
- Always On Display Mode will Reduce the Battery Run-time|Battery Run-time: Upto 7 Days (with Always On Display)
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days
Noise ColorFit NAV Smart Watch (25% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Deal Price: Rs. 4,499
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.
- Full Touch: Swipe and tap on the display, with full touch controls
- Built-in GPS: Track runs and other outdoor activities with accuracy, view GPS maps for completed activities
- Large 1.4" LCD Screen: ColorFit NAV has a high resolution of 320x320 pixels
- Download Noisefit App for Android (4.4+) and iOS (9.0+)
- Personalise your ColorFit NAV and choose from a plethora of cloud-based watch faces from the App
- IP68 Water Resistant: ColorFit NAV is rain-proof and sweat-proof for worry-free usage
Amazfit GTS 2e Smart Watch (Lilac Purple) (29% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Large 1.65-inch AMOLED HD screen covered by curved glass
- 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep quality and stress level monitoring
- 90 Built-in Sports Modes & 5 ATM Water-resistance
- Lightweight and Extended Battery Life of 14 days
- Voice operations without internet access with the offline voice control feature.
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days
Amazfit GTR 2E Smart Watch (Obsidian Black) (29% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 1.39＂Always-on Amoled Display
- (SpO2) Blood-oxygen Level Measurement
- Built-in GPS
- 24-day Ultra-long Battery Life
- 90+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance
Garmin ForeRunner 245 Fitness Watch (Black/Yellow) (11% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 31,890
Deal Price: Rs. 28,490
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- GPS running smartwatch with advanced training features
- Evaluates your current training status to indicate if you're undertraining or overdoing it; offers additional performance monitoring features
- Get free adaptive training plans from Garmin Coach, or create your own custom workouts on our Garmin Connect online fitness community
- Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more (when used with Running Dynamics Pod or HRM Run or HRM Tri monitors (sold separately))
- Safety and tracking features include incident detection (during select activities) which sends your real time location to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone
- Customize with free watch faces, apps and more from our Connect IQ store
- Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; up to 24 hours in GPS mode
Mi Smart Band 5 (17% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 2,999
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- 24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
- 11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)
- PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
- Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life
Noise NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid Smart Watch with Cloud Based (40% OFF)
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Deal Price: Rs. 5,999
Available On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 1.22 inch capacitive touch display with mechanical hands
- Multiple attractive watch faces
- Smart notifications, calls, calendars, reminder
- Complete activity tracking
- 5 ATM Rating
- Detachable straps
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
- Battery Runtime: Upto 24 days
