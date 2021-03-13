Vijay Sale Smart Watches Fest: Discount Offers On Realme, Amazfit, boAt, Mi, Lenovo, And More Watches Features oi-Harish Kumar

Recently bought a smartphone and looking for a new smartwatch to pair it with, especially without spending a lot, then, the Vijay Sale Smart Watches Fest has got you covered.

Vijay Sale is now offering deals and discounts on various smart bands and smartwatches from companies like Realme, Amazfit, boAt, Mi, Lenovo, and other big brands. Products like the Realme first-gen smart band are now available with 50 percent off, while the Amazfit BIP U is now available with a flat 33 percent off.

Here are all the products that are currently on offer on Vijay Sale, during the Smartwatch fest, that offer the best value-for-money proposition. RealMe RMA161 1st Gen Fashion Strap Smart Watch (Black) VSP (50% Off) Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 380 nits brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

160mAh battery with 7 days battery life Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch (Black) (33% OFF) MRP: Rs. 5,999

Deal Price: Rs. 3,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display with 2.5D Glass 3 protection + AF coating

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts

60+ sports modes

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro

Stress monitoring, Breathing training

Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

225mAh battery with up to 9 days battery life Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch (Black) (30% OFF) MRP: Rs. 9,999

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 1.55-inch (354 x 306 pixels) AMOLED 301PPI 2.5D curved screen, 100% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS

GPS+GLONASS, 70+ sports mode, Activity and In-depth Sleep monitoring

Huami's self-developed BioTracker, 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Music control, camera control

220mAh battery Fire-Boltt Full Touch Smart Watch (50% OFF) MRP: Rs. 5,999

Deal Price: Rs. 2,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs Optical Heart rate sensor with real time monitoring of heart rate during exercise. Keep a track of your SPO2 to ensure good & healthy life. Measure Blood Pressure at all times. Heart Rate, SPO2 and BP Tracking available in this Smart Watch.

The blood pressure monitor on the Watch reads your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. You can get the report directly with the integrated App

The watch is slim & exquisite, comes with a removable watch strap. It features a Full HD Touch Display & a Wrist Sense that turns on the display

1.4" colour display and full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate. Transparent 2.5D curved glass with a resolution of 240*240 pixels. days battery life to avoid frequent charge and focus on your daily activities. The smart watch has a standby Time of 360 Hours

7 workout modes: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football; Count steps, distance, and calories burned in this Smart Watch

Never remove the watch in any case of sweating or rains or water contact.

Never miss out any message or call or an important notification in any case. All In One Smart Coach - Track your Daily Steps, Fitness, Sports, Heart Rate and SPO2. Make Fitness A Habit with this Smart Watch boAt Storm Smart Watch (Active Black) RTL (57% OFF) MRP: Rs. 5,990

Deal Price: Rs. 2,599

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 3.3 cms(1.3 inches) Full Touch Screen Curved Display with Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces (Note: Cloud Based Watch Faces will be Available via OTA Post Launch)

Wellness Mode: Spo2 (Real-time Blood Oxygen Level Monitor), 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep monitor, Guided Breathing & Menstruation Tracker

Metal Body Casing and 5ATM Water Resistance

Daily Activity Tracker and 9 sports Modes | Notifications with Vibration Alerts for Calls, Texts, Social media, Alarms and Sedentary Alerts

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 8 days Lenovo Carme Smart Watch (Green) (58% OFF) MRP: Rs. 4,999

Deal Price: Rs. 2,299

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs Upto 7 days of battery

Coloured Display + Single Touch + IP68

Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking and Notifications

Heart Rate Monitoring

Multiple Sports Tracking + Sedentary Reminders

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 7 days Realme S Pro Smart Watch (Black) (23% OFF) MRP: Rs. 12,999

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 3.5cm (1.39 inch) Large AMOLED Touchscreen | 14 Days Battery Life

Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor for Accurate Health Tracking | 15 Sports Modes | 5ATM Water Resistance (Upto 50m)

Stainless Steel Case for a Premium Look and Durability 100+ Stylish Watch Faces | High Precision Dual Satellite GPS

Always On Display Mode will Reduce the Battery Run-time|Battery Run-time: Upto 7 Days (with Always On Display)

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days Noise ColorFit NAV Smart Watch (25% OFF) MRP: Rs. 5,999

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs Get a 1-year assured warranty from NOISE. Manage your warranty claims 24x7 by typing SUPPORT.GONOISE.COM in your browser's address bar.

Full Touch: Swipe and tap on the display, with full touch controls

Built-in GPS: Track runs and other outdoor activities with accuracy, view GPS maps for completed activities

Large 1.4" LCD Screen: ColorFit NAV has a high resolution of 320x320 pixels

Download Noisefit App for Android (4.4+) and iOS (9.0+)

Personalise your ColorFit NAV and choose from a plethora of cloud-based watch faces from the App

IP68 Water Resistant: ColorFit NAV is rain-proof and sweat-proof for worry-free usage Amazfit GTS 2e Smart Watch (Lilac Purple) (29% OFF) MRP: Rs. 13,999

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs Large 1.65-inch AMOLED HD screen covered by curved glass

24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep quality and stress level monitoring

90 Built-in Sports Modes & 5 ATM Water-resistance

Lightweight and Extended Battery Life of 14 days

Voice operations without internet access with the offline voice control feature.

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 14 days Amazfit GTR 2E Smart Watch (Obsidian Black) (29% OFF) MRP: Rs. 13,999

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 1.39＂Always-on Amoled Display

(SpO2) Blood-oxygen Level Measurement

Built-in GPS

24-day Ultra-long Battery Life

90+ Sports Modes and 5 ATM Water Resistance Garmin ForeRunner 245 Fitness Watch (Black/Yellow) (11% OFF) MRP: Rs. 31,890

Deal Price: Rs. 28,490

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs GPS running smartwatch with advanced training features

Evaluates your current training status to indicate if you're undertraining or overdoing it; offers additional performance monitoring features

Get free adaptive training plans from Garmin Coach, or create your own custom workouts on our Garmin Connect online fitness community

Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more (when used with Running Dynamics Pod or HRM Run or HRM Tri monitors (sold separately))

Safety and tracking features include incident detection (during select activities) which sends your real time location to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone

Customize with free watch faces, apps and more from our Connect IQ store

Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; up to 24 hours in GPS mode Mi Smart Band 5 (17% OFF) MRP: Rs. 2,999

Deal Price: Rs. 2,499

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)

PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control

Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life Noise NoiseFit Fusion Hybrid Smart Watch with Cloud Based (40% OFF) MRP: Rs. 9,999

Deal Price: Rs. 5,999

Available On Vijay Sale

Key Specs 1.22 inch capacitive touch display with mechanical hands

Multiple attractive watch faces

Smart notifications, calls, calendars, reminder

Complete activity tracking

5 ATM Rating

Detachable straps

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 24 days

