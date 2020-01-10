ENGLISH

    Apple Dragged To Court Over Alleged Health Monitoring Tech Theft

    By
    |

    It looks like Apple is going to face another lawsuit. We remember the Apple-Qualcomm lawsuit that dragged on for years and both companies accusing each other for various reasons. This time, however, Apple is accused of stealing health monitoring technology from Masimo Corporation. Masimo is alleging Apple of stealing its health monitoring systems and tech for the Apple Watch.

    Is Apple Stealing Tech? New Lawsuit Says so

     

    Is Apple Stealing Tech?

    For those unaware, Masimo Corp develops signal process technology, primarily used in health-related monitors. Masimo and its subsidiary Cercacor Laboratories, have claimed that Apple has stolen their secret trademark information. They have accused Apple of stealing its non-invasive monitoring system, which operated with light.

    Masimo says that Apple has used its trademark technology in Apple Watch products, mainly to surpass the performance issues. The blood oxygen monitoring system and the heart rate detection in Apple Watch run through the light emitters. The Apple Watch 4 and the Watch 5 have been reported to be the main devices where the technology is used. Reportedly, Masimo hopes to prevent further usage of its patented technologies. The company aims that the lawsuit might help prevent such things from happening in the future.

    Here's What Happened

    According to Bloomberg, Apple initially approached Masimo and Cercacor Laboratories as a business partner. However, the iPhone maker went on to instead hire key employees from Masimo, including Michael O'Reilly, the Vice President of Apple's health technology department. The company has filed a lawsuit now.

    This isn't the first time Apple has been accused of stealing technology. On multiple accounts, the tech giant has been alleged of infringements among 10 different patents. At the same time, further details and specifics of the accusation and lawsuit are still at large.

    For one, there's no report on the number of damages faced by Masimo and Cercacor. Apple has not made any official statement regarding the accusation or the lawsuit.

    Read More About: news wearables apple apple watch
    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020

