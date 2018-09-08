Lenovo launches Cardio Plus HX03W fitness band priced at Rs 1999

Lenovo has launched a new smart band for the Indian market. The Chinese tech brand has launched the Cardio Plus HX03W fitness brand which comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The smart band from Lenovo offers multi-interface options and a number of health and fitness features. The features offered by the fitness band include band light adjustment, Sleep monitoring, Long Sitting Alert and Sedentary reminder.

Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem, said "At Lenovo, our focus has always been to use advanced technologies and offer smart devices to meet our customer demands. We are delighted to reach another milestone with the launch of Cardio Plus HX03W smartband in India. The fitness space in India is witnessing growth at a tremendous pace and Cardio Plus HX03W is a perfect pick for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for premium and stylish looking gizmo at value price point."

The Cardio Plus HX03W sports a 0.96" OLED full-screen display and comes with an embedded heart rate sensor. The smart band offers other features such as detachable straps, long standby time, USB direct charging and IP68 water resistance for up to 1 m. The band allows users to share the sports data on social platforms like Facebook and Twitter etc. The smart band also offers Running Mode, where one can track their steps, distance covered while running/walking, and calories burnt during that time. The smart band also has an anti-sleep mode which helps users stay active.

The smartband supports both the Android as well as iOS platforms. The device supports Android version 4.4 and above, and iOS version 8.0 and above.

As we mentioned above Lenovo has designed the fitness band keeping the needs of the fitness conscious masses. Lenovo has also released a revamped fitness app called Lenovo Life. With the help of the app, the customers will be able to check their daily activities. Users will also be able to access features such as dieting, shape training videos and private sports plan with the help of the smart band. The Lenovo Life app is enabled with a real-time tracker in order to ensure that the bugs are fixed on time so that users can share their activity results.

As for the pricing and availability, the Lenovo smart band will be Amazon exclusive and will come with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The sale will begin on September 9, 2018, and the smart band will be available in Black, Blue, Red, and Orange color options.