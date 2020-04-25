Apple Watch Celebrates Five Years; Gives A Peek Into Development News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Watch, like the iPhone, was one of the iconic gadgets that became a popular wearable. Five years ago, the original Apple Watch was rolled out globally. Now, the designer who worked with the team of the first Apple Watch- Imran Chaudri, has shared a couple of behind-the-scenes information about the wearable.

Designs Of Apple Watch Explained

Chaudri's tweets have given us details of the original design, the origin of the concept, and many more details that ultimately led to the development of the Apple Watch. The tweets show the original sketch by the designer, including the shape of the circular icon. He explains that the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing users to scrub through the layers of UI.

"Digital touch was originally called E.T. for electronic touch, I called it that for potential as a new form of emotional connection," he explains. The idea of E.T. is especially clever and innovative as it requires the user to point their finger on the Apple Watch's display to use the feature.

digital touch was originally called E.T. for electronic touch. i called it that for its potential as a new form of emotional connection.



the drawing “ink" was inspired by my graffiti days. the ephemera was designed to communicate transmission while making it guilt free. pic.twitter.com/FadGhf8ho9 — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

The design of the Apple Watch certainly includes the strap of the wearable. Like most Apple gadget designs, the strap of the Apple Watch straps was designed to be uncomplicated. "The mechanism for the loop watchband was an evolution of velcro speedmaster straps worn by Apollo astronauts," Chaudri explains.

Additionally, he explained the solar watch face for the Apple Watch, which helps to quickly see the position of the Sun. The solar watch face helps understand the Sun's relationship with time. The feature was specially designed to help those observing Ramadan.

Apple Watch Features

Apple Watch is one of the popular wearables worldwide. Apart from the perks of tracking fitness and providing various sports mode, the Apple Watch gained popularity multiple times for saving lives. With every generation of the Apple Watch, the company has upped the game with a couple of new features.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 might include features like monitoring the blood oxygen levels. Adding to the list, the Watch Series 6 might also include mental health tracker, the first of its kind on a smartwatch.

Best Mobiles in India