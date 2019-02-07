Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leak

Recently, there were claims that the upcoming Gear Sport successor could be dubbed Galaxy Watch Active. Now, fresh information regarding the smartwatch reveals the possible specifications of the device along with a few logos confirming the moniker. Given that the company unveiled the Galaxy Watch lineup with the Galaxy Note9 in 2018, we can expect the Galaxy Watch Active to be announced alongside the flagship Galaxy S10 series on February 20.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specs

As per the latest leak by XDA Developers citing a leaked firmware file, the Galaxy Watch Active's specifications have come to light. The smartwatch is believed to arrive with a larger 1.3-inch AMOLED display as compared to the yesteryear model. Under its hood, it is likely to use the latest Exynos 9110 SoC. The report goes on stating that the smartwatch will run TizenOS version 4.0.0.3. It is codenamed Pulse and has the model number SM-R500. Also, we can expect a new and upgraded processor in this new smartwatch.

It goes on revealing that one of the variants will have a 230mAh battery, which is relatively smaller than that used by the standard Galaxy Watch. But this battery should suffice for the smaller version of the smartwatch. There is also a variant of the device with a larger dial and this is likely to get the power from a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is believed to feature standard aspects such as NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, LTE support, speaker and support for fast charging.

A previous report tipped that the company has decided to eliminate the iconic rotating dial, which will provide a way to navigate around the watch. It might have a simple circular design as well. It appears to have no improvement in terms of the hardware.

Though its alleged specifications have been revealed, there is no word regarding its pricing and availability. To get all these details confirmed, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the smartwatch.