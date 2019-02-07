ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leak

These could be the possible specs of the Galaxy Watch Active.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Recently, there were claims that the upcoming Gear Sport successor could be dubbed Galaxy Watch Active. Now, fresh information regarding the smartwatch reveals the possible specifications of the device along with a few logos confirming the moniker. Given that the company unveiled the Galaxy Watch lineup with the Galaxy Note9 in 2018, we can expect the Galaxy Watch Active to be announced alongside the flagship Galaxy S10 series on February 20.

    Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications leak

     

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specs

    As per the latest leak by XDA Developers citing a leaked firmware file, the Galaxy Watch Active's specifications have come to light. The smartwatch is believed to arrive with a larger 1.3-inch AMOLED display as compared to the yesteryear model. Under its hood, it is likely to use the latest Exynos 9110 SoC. The report goes on stating that the smartwatch will run TizenOS version 4.0.0.3. It is codenamed Pulse and has the model number SM-R500. Also, we can expect a new and upgraded processor in this new smartwatch.

    It goes on revealing that one of the variants will have a 230mAh battery, which is relatively smaller than that used by the standard Galaxy Watch. But this battery should suffice for the smaller version of the smartwatch. There is also a variant of the device with a larger dial and this is likely to get the power from a larger battery.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is believed to feature standard aspects such as NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, LTE support, speaker and support for fast charging.

    A previous report tipped that the company has decided to eliminate the iconic rotating dial, which will provide a way to navigate around the watch. It might have a simple circular design as well. It appears to have no improvement in terms of the hardware.

     

    Though its alleged specifications have been revealed, there is no word regarding its pricing and availability. To get all these details confirmed, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the smartwatch.

    Read More About: samsung smartwatches news wearables
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue