ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazfit Ares Launched With 14 Days Battery Life, VO2 Max And More

    By
    |

    After teasing its latest smartwatch, Amazfit Ares smartwatch was announced in its home market China. This smartwatch comes with a host of new features targeted at fitness and sports enthusiasts such as Huami PAI health assessment system and Firstbeat sports analysis. The Huami offering comes in two color options such as Army Green and Iwaguro (Black).

    Amazfit Ares Launched With 14 Days Battery Life, VO2 Max And More

     

    Amazfit Ares Price And Availability

    The Huami Amazfit Ares is priced at 499 yuan (approx. Rs. 5,300) and is up for pre-order in the country. There are multiple straps that are listed for sale such as leather, rubber, silicon, and a Youth Edition color wristband. Those who pre-order the smartwatch will get 40 yuan (approx. Rs. 430) discount and the sale will debut on June 1. As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of the smartwatch in other global markets including India.

    Amazfit Ares Specifications

    Huami Amazfit Ares flaunts a 1.28-inch square touchscreen display with a 3rd generation Corning Gorilla Glass alongside AF coating. The device features a polycarbonate build and connects to both iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth 4.2. There is a 200mAh battery powering this smartwatch touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The battery of the Amazfit Ares can be charged completely in two hours using a magnetic charging stand. It is said to last up to 90 days using the basic watch mode and up to 23 hours of battery life on continuous GPS usage.

    Furthermore, the smartwatch from Huami comes with a slew of sensors including a bio-tracking optical sensor, a barometer, a 3-axis acceleration sensor, and GPS/GLONASS. And, the Amazfit Ares comes with support for 70 sports modes.

    The Huami Amazfit Ares records 40 key sports indicators such as altitude, sports, speed, and heart rate. The 70 sports modes that it supports include indoor and outdoor activities such as swimming, cycling, archery, yoga, aerobics, dancing, and others.

     

    It gives professional training data such as VO2 Max, Training Load, Recovery Time, and Training Effect. The Huami PAI (Personalized Activity Intelligence) health assessment system offers personal activity information with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, personal physiological data, and more. Besides this, there is support 5ATM rating making it water resistant by up to 50 meters.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huami amazfit news smartwatches
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X