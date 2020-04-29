Huami Amazfit X Fitness Band With Curved Display Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few weeks back, we came across reports that Huami will take the wraps off a new fitness band Amazfit X featuring a long-lasting battery life. The fitness band features a curved display to provide a comfortable fit and lacks physical buttons as it will rely only on gestures that are performed on the display and a pressure-sensitive side for navigation.

The latest offering from Huami comes with an impressive set of fitness-centric features including sleep monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, and the ability to measure the blood oxygen levels. This fitness band has been released on crowdfunding and will be made public later.

Huami Amazfit X Price

The Huami Amazfit X is priced starting from $149 (approx. Rs. 11,300) for the early bird buyers. The IGG Special Amazfit X is priced at $179 (approx. Rs. 13,500). Notably, these are the cost of the fitness band while it is available via the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. The regular price of the wearable will be $329 (approx. Rs. 25,000).

It has been estimated by Huami that the Amazfit X will be available for all users across the world sometime in August. And, it will be available in two color options - New Moon Gold and Eclipse Black.

Huami Amazfit X Specifications

Huami Amazfit X's notable aspect is the 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 206 x 640 pixels resulting in a pixel density of 326 ppi. The display is curved at 92 degrees claiming to provide a more natural and comfortable fit on the users' wrists. There is 5ATM water resistance too.

The frame of the fitness band is made of metal and hides the pressure-sensitive sensor at the side. This sensor will identify gestures and enable navigating the UI. There is a 200mAh Li-Po battery, which is also curved and is touted to last up to 7 days on a single charge. The other notable aspects of the Huami Amazfit X include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, blood oxygen saturation sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Activity Tracking Features

As mentioned above, the Huami Amazfit X fitness band features 24x7 heart rate monitoring, stress analysis, blood oxygen level measurement, and 4-stage sleep tracking. There are nine activity tracking modes for running, swimming, and cycling among other sports. The personalized health and fitness tracking system lets users set fitness goals based on their everyday activities.

