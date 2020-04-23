Amazfit BIP Lite 1S Smartwatch Launching On April 30: What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huami Technologies, backed by Xiaomi, is known for its Amazfit smartwatches, not only in China but in the global market. Amazfit is now gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in China on April 30. Dubbed as the Amazfit BIP Lite 1S, the new smartwatch was teased with a couple of features ahead of its launch.

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S Smartwatch Battery Life

As the name indicates, the Amazfir BIP Lite 1S smartwatch will join the BIP Lite wearable series. The upcoming smartwatch is said to offer 30-day battery life. Huami Technologies notes that the low power consumption by the display will allow users to enjoy a 30-day battery on a single charge.

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S Smartwatch Features

The poster also reveals that Amazfit has retained the same square-shaped display on the BIP Lite 1S smartwatch and shows that it will be a 2.5D curved screen panel. As expected, the upcoming smartwatch is specially designed for outdoor sports activities and is expected to have a few dedicated sports trackers.

A few other details reveal that the Amazfir BIP Lite 1S smartwatch will be equipped with a barometer and compass for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and so on. It also has an IP68 rating, making it sweat, water, and dust resistant, which would further make the smartwatch compatible for activities like swimming.

Like most Amazfit smartwatches, the upcoming device is enabled with notifications support for QQ, WeChat, and SMS. As a Xiaomi-backed company, it is said that the Amazfir BIP Lite 1S smartwatch will have the ability to unlock Xiaomi smartwatches as well.

Amazfit BIP Lite 1S Smartwatch Launch

Looking back, Huami Technologies launched the Amazfit BIP smartwatch in 2018, and then it introduced the BIP Lite wearable device last year. A few months ago, the company launched the T-Rex rugged smartwatch and Amazfit Bip S at CES 2020. The Amazfit PowerBuds and ZenBuds true-wireless earphones were also rolled out.

More recently, the Amazfit X Concept smartwatch was listed on the Indiegogo for crowdfunding, which was first noticed in August 2019. The upcoming launch of the BIP Lite 1S smartwatch is certainly exciting, but the global launch could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

