Amazfit GTR 2 New Version First Sale On May 23 In India; Price Set At Rs. 10,999

Amazfit recently launched the GTS 2 Mini new version in India. Similarly, the brand has announced a new version of its existing GTR 2 smartwatch in India. The new version has the same aluminum alloy casing as the original variant but it is available in Lightning Grey and Thunder Black silicone strap options. However, the key specs of the watch are identical to the standard model.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version Features

The GTR 2 new version has a 1.39-inch HD color AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, up to 450 nits brightness, and a pixel density of 326PPI. The display also comes with 2.5D glass with a scratch-resistant diamond-like carbon coating.

The smartwatch supports Always-on Display and 90 Sports modes such as outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, open water swimming, elliptical, pool swimming, climbing, trail running, treadmill, and many more. For battery, there is a 471 mAh battery unit that is claimed to last up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to six days with heavy usage.

The watch also features heart rate monitoring, distance and step counting, sleep tracking, and stress level tracking. Other features include Bluetooth calling, weather forecast, Blood-oxygen saturation measurement (SpO2) sensor, voice assistance, smart notifications, 5 ATM water-resistant, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS+GLONASS for connectivity, and 3GB of internal storage.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version Pricing And Sale Date

The Amazfit GTR 2 new version has been announced at Rs. 11,999; however, it can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 10,999. The special price will be available on the first day of its sale which is scheduled for May 23. It will go on sale via the brand's official site and the other e-commerce sites including Flipkart the country.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version: Should You Buy?

The new version costs Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the regular Amazfit GTR 2. For unaware, the GTR 2 is selling starting at Rs. 12,999. So, considering the Amazfit GTR 2 new version with 90 sports modes, Bluetooth calling, and GPS can be worth your money.

