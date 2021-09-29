Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker Announced With Seven-Day Battery; Price, India Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon recently unveiled several new hardware at its event, including the new Halo View fitness tracker. Like a typical fitness tracker, this too includes multiple sensors to track heart rate, SpO2, and so on. The new Amazon Halo View comes as the successor to the first-gen Amazon Halo, launched last year.

Amazon Halo View Price, Availability

Presently, the Amazon Halo is limited to the US market and is available for USD 79.99 (around Rs. 5,900). Amazon has released the new fitness tracker in three sizes, namely small, medium, and large. Buyers can choose from three color options of Active Black, Lavender Dream, and Sage Green.

And of course, the Amazon Halo View will be available on Amazon and will begin shipping later this year. Buyers will be able to access Halo membership for 12 months at no extra cost. If they wish to renew after 12 months, it'll cost them USD 3.99/month (around Rs. 300) with additional taxes applicable.

Amazon Halo View Features

Here, the Amazon Halo membership offers several features like nutrition, fitness modes, programs, workouts, and more. Going into the details, the new Amazon Halo View fitness tracker flaunts an AMOLED display and is resistant to dust and water. In fact, this fitness track is swim-proof with water-resistant certification of up to 50 meters.

The Amazon Halo View fitness tracker packs several sensors onboard, including activity tracking, sleep score, blood-oxygen (SpO2) levels, and live workout tracking. Additionally, it packs a skin temperature monitor and an accelerometer. The Amazon Halo View gives activity points, sleep scores, and so on to users.

Like most fitness trackers, the Amazon Halo View can be paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth. Users can get notifications right on their fitness band, but there's no mention of responding to these notifications.

Amazon Halo View Specifications: Setting Apart From Competition

Amazon has ventured into the hardware segment with Echo devices. Now, the new Amazon Halo View smart tracker is the latest addition. One of the features that make this fitness tracker unique is its ability to measure body fat percentage. This feature was also introduced with the first-gen Amazon Halo via the Halo app.

Buyers of the Amazon Halo View fitness track also get to explore more via the Halo Nutrition and the Halo Fitness apps. And more importantly, the Amazon Halo View claims to last up to seven days on a single charge and takes less than 90 minutes to full recharge. These are sure plus points that make it a strong rival to bands from Fitbit and other companies.

