Amazon VP Spotted Using Apple AirPods After Echo Buds Launch

Amazon announced the launch of its Echo devices on September 26 which also includes the Echo Buds. However, the vice president of the company Dave Limp was spotted using Apple AirPods in a video interview with Bloomberg. During the interview, he was talking about the new launches including the Echo Buds. The video went viral on social media websites.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple AirPods are the best selling truly wireless headphones with a 60 percent share in the fourth quarter 2018, It would be interesting to see how the Amazon's newly launched Echo Buds are going to compete with the AirPods. Amazon launched the Alexa-enabled Echo Buds at $129 and the AirPods are priced between $159 and $ 199.

Amazon has also joined hands with Bose to bring the noise cancellation technology to the Echo Buds. The company claims that the Echo Buds are capable of delivering up to five hours of battery life in one charge, and 20 hours of standby with the case. The sales have already begun in the United States, but Indian consumers still have to wait for some time.

This is the first wearable from Amazon and it was launched alongside the Echo smart speakers. The company has also introduced new Alexa skills at the launch event. Now Alexa is capable of supporting multi-language support, auto-delete voice recording, and a lot more.

At the launch event, the company mentioned that the Echo (3rd Gen) will be up for sale in India from October 16, with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The smart speaker will be available in blue, black, grey, and white color options.

