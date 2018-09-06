Apple files patent for upcoming smartwatch with large OLED panel and more

Apple is being in the news headline for quite a while now for its upcoming iPhone for this year. But here we are not going to talk about the iPhone because the company is also steadily working on its smartwatch. In a recent development, the tech giant Apple has filed two new patents with a bigger Apple Watch displays with curved edges and anti-burn-in solution for OLED displays.

"The display may include full-strength pixels and may have a band of antialiasing pixels having selectively reduced strengths relative to the full-strength pixels," reads the patent application.

With this new Apple Watch patent, we can expect a smartwatch with an all-new edge-to-edge display along with a 15 percent larger screen for the Apple's upcoming watches. Apple's patent application 20180246363 titled "Pixel Array Antialiasing to Accommodate Curved Display Edges," was filed back in the second quarter of 2018.

It's worth mentioning that, Apple was granted a patent back in April this year covering both the round and curved display for upcoming Apple Watch interface. The company has also come up with a patent that will help to solve the burn-in issue.

A couple of days back Apple has scheduled an event for September 12 which will help at Steve Jobs Theater located at the company Apple Park campus. At the event, the company is expected to launch its three new iPhones - the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone X Plus, 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X successor and the 6.1-inch budget iPhone with LCD panel.

According to rumors all the iPhone will arrive with a notch, FaceID with gesture control, iOS12 and the latest A12 chipset. Let's see what Apple is going to serve on the stage of the September 12 event. Until then stay tuned with Gizbot for more updates on tech.