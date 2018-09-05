Apple Watch Series 4 might ship with an Always-On display

In recent events, the images of Apple Watch Series 4 had leaked and the images had shown that the smartwatch from Apple will feature a more prominent display with smaller bezels as compared to the third-gen of Apple Watch.

The leaked renders suggest that the Apple Watch Series 4 will feature an almost edge-to-edge display with up to 15 percent more screen as compared to the Series 3 Watches. Now, some latest reports suggest that the Series 4 of Apple Watch will feature an always-on display mode. This feature is said to be a neat addition to the Series 4 watches as this will save a user the trouble of turning on the display to check even the basic information such as time or even pending notifications.

The smartphones available today are majorly featuring an OLED screen, with this the always-on display have become standard. However, Apple is still to bring this feature to the Apple Watch as it also features an OLED panel. Now, this will not be the scenario going forward. As we mentioned earlier, it is speculated that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 units might ship with the always-on display mode. The speculations are based on Apple's latest patent which suggests that the next-gen Apple Watch will feature the always-on display feature.

As per a report from the Beebom, the patent was published on August 30 and as per the patent the Cupertino tech giant is working towards developing a technique which will introduce the always-on mode to the upcoming Apple Watch series. This feature is expected to overcome a major disadvantage which is associated with the implementation of OLED panels in the devices which is the pixel burn-in.

The patent application is titled as 'Compression Techniques For Burn-in Statistics of Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Display,'. The patent also mentions that Apple would utilize sub-pixel level compression in order to minimize the burn-in process. With this, Apple hopes that it will be able to mask the effect of burn-in on the OLED panel.

Also, the patent application mentions that the color reproduction would be modified as per the pixel usage in the new OLED panel which will allow it to produce a uniform output. Even though this method sounds promising, the real-life applications are yet to be seen. As for the availability of the Watch Series, 4 is concerned it is expected that Apple could unveil the smartwatch on 12th September 2018.