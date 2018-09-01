iOS 12 Beta bug pops up “Update Software” message constantly

Apple's latest version of iOS 12 is gradually making its way towards a stable release and it is by far amongst the most stable beta version of the iOS. The iOS Beta users were more or less happy with the OS until they were hit with an awkward bug. Yes, iOS 12 Beta users have been reporting a strange bug which is hampering their user experience on the OS.

As per some reports from the web, the latest version of the iOS 12 beta is hit with an annoying bug where the users are constantly receiving a pop up on their devices stating "Update Software". This bug is asking the users to update their software even when there is no software update actually available for their devices which is quite strange.

It is being further reported that the issue was first highlighted on Twitter after a number of iOS 12 beta users started posting tweets about this annoying pop-up message. With passing days the number of users reporting this issue have increased which is quite concerning.

The affected users have also mentioned that the "Update Software" message pops up mostly when their iPhones are unlocked from sleep. Some users have also reported that the message pops up on an invoking Control Center. Some other users have reported that the message pops up in random intervals of time, however, these reports have not been confirmed as of now.

As per an iOS developer, Guilherme Rambo, the bug which causes the "Update Software" message to pop up constantly is due to a date/time calculation error in the software.

As of now, there is no comment made by Apple on the bug. However, considering the wide range of users experiencing this issue it is expected that the Cupertino giant will roll out a fix for the bug as soon as possible. To recall, the iOS 12 was announced by Apple during the company's developer conference WWDC which was held back in June this year. It is expected that the stable iOS version will be available for the masses after Apple's September 12 event where the company is said to introduce the new iPhones and Apple Watch.