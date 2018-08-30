YouTube 'Stories' now available for iOS devices

It appears that the social media platforms have been infatuated with the 'Stories' feature on their platforms. The recent platform to join the bandwagon is YouTube. The video streaming platform from Google has been testing the new 'Stories' feature on its app. You all must be aware that Snapchat was the first platform to introduce the 'Stories' feature following which Instagram and Facebook had also introduced the same feature for its platform. The feature not only resembles in name but also in functionality.

YouTube was testing the 'Stories' feature with only a limited number of users at the beginning. However, it appears that the company is planning to expand the reach of this feature and has started rolling out the feature for a wider user-base.

It was earlier reported that the feature was being rolled out for the Android version of the YouTube app, however, now the feature is making its way to the iOS version of the app as well. The feature is still to make its way to the majority of the users.

According to a report from the Beebom, the 'Stories' section on YouTube is not different from that of the Instagram 'Stories' in terms of UI. However, the users can distinguish between the 'Stories' of YouTube and Instagram with the help of the red-ring around the 'Stories' on YouTube which highlights the 'Stories' and is the dominant color-scheme on the platform.

As we mentioned earlier, YouTube is the latest social media platform which has joined the bandwagon of 'Stories' following Facebook and Instagram. Snapchat, on the other hand, had first introduced this feature back in 2016 following which the above-mentioned platforms have adopted this feature for their respective platforms.

It is also being reported that the rumors related to the YouTube's Instagram-like 'Stories' feature have been making the rounds over the web since November 2017. Back then the company was reportedly testing another new feature which was called as 'Reels'. It is not immediately clear if the 'Stories' feature is a revamped 'Reels' feature or not. As far as the availability of the feature is concerned, it is expected that the feature will be rolled out to the users gradually in the near future. There is no specific timeline available as to when this feature will make its way to the users globally, however, we will keep you posted on the same.